The Big Picture New image of Aang released from Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation, played by Gordon Cormier.

Aang must master three more elements to fight the Fire Nation with help from Sokka and Katara.

Fire Lord Ozai and Prince Zuko will be the main antagonists in the series, with the fate of the world resting on Aang's shoulders.

A new image from Netflix's version of Avatar: The Last Airbender has been released by Total Film Magazine, bringing audiences a new look at the protagonist of the story. Gordon Cormier will portray the role of Aang, breathing new life into the journey the character went through over the course of three seasons of the Nickelodeon animated series. Only one boy can save the entire planet from a cruel regime, and he will need all the help he can get to take down the army that's been terrorizing the Four Nations for almost a century, in an emotional tale about personal growth and friendship.

The image shows Aang with a tool that has the Air Nation logo carved on it, in what could possibly be a flashback to his life before he was imprisoned in the iceberg. Cormier's protagonist has a long way to go before he can become the hero his world desperately needs. But fortunately, he won't be alone for the ride. After Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio) find Aang trapped in the ice, they decide to join him in his quest to master the remaining three elements, taking the children on a journey filled with unexpected surprises, trustworthy allies and dangerous enemies.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will adapt the adventures Aang went through during the Nickelodeon animated series, with the first season of the Netflix production following the first book of the original show. Aang only knows how to control air, and he'll need to master three more elements before he can be ready to fight against the Fire Nation. Since he was found by siblings who live in the Water Nation, that element will be the first challenge he'll take on in his mission. If the Netflix version of the story proves to be a hit with audiences, potential future seasons will adapt Aang's training with the other three Nations.

The Fire Nation Attacks

The main antagonists of Avatar: The Last Airbender are the Fire Nation, led by Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). With the Avatar frozen in ice for a century, no one could stop the Fire Nation's army from taking over the other three countries, ruling over them with fear tactics and an overall sense of injustice. Ozai's son, Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), is obsessed with capturing the Avatar to impress his father, even if Ozai doesn't care about anything his son does for his approval. The fate of the world will rest on Aang's shoulders once he steps out of the iceberg, in what could potentially become one of Netflix's flagship shows moving forward.

You can check out the new image from Avatar: The Last Airbender below, before the series premieres on Netflix on February 22:

Image via Total Film