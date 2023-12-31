The Big Picture Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on February 22, much to the excitement of passionate fans.

The original animated series, considered one of the greatest of all time, had a significant impact on the animation world.

The new image reveals the three protagonists, Aang, Katara, and Sokka, ready for battle against an unknown enemy.

Netflix gifted one last holiday present to fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, ending the year with a new look at Aang, Katara, and Sokka. Shared on Avatar’s official Twitter page, the image showcases the three protagonists ready for battle against an unknown enemy. Aang and Katara prepare to use their elemental bending powers while Sokka readies his trusty boomerang (because he’s just a guy with a boomerang who didn’t ask for all of this flying and magic!). The live-action adaptation premieres on February 22.

Fans of the original animated series that shares the same name have been ecstatic about the live-action adaptation from Netflix. Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, who is not only the last of his people but also an all-powerful being called the Avatar. He’s tasked with saving a world at war by stopping the all-powerful Fire Nation and their leader, Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). A sister and brother from the Water Tribe join Aang. Katara, played by Kiawentiio, is a waterbender while her brother Sokka, played by Ian Ousley, is a resourceful strategist when he’s not slinging about sarcastic comments.

They are pursued by the banished Prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko, played by Dallas Liu. Ozai exiled Zuko with the task that he could only return home once he had found the Avatar. Zuko is joined by his lovably wise and good-natured uncle, General Iroh, portrayed by The Mandalorian’s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. Other prominent members of the cast include Maria Zhang as Sokka’s love interest Suki, who is a fierce Kyoshi warrior, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Zuko’s prodigious and cruel sister, and Momona Tamada and Thalia Tran as Ty Lee and Mai, friends of Azula who help her hunt the Avatar and her brother. Mai is Zuko’s love interest, which adds wonderful drama to the series. The showrunner is Albert Kim.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Has a Passionate Fan Base

The animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender, which premiered on Nickelodeon, is considered one of the greatest animated series ever made. Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the show significantly shaped the animation world of the 2010s as it constantly jumped onto the Nielsen ratings and challenged network CEOs to rethink animation as Avatar battled traditional live-action series every week. The series won multiple awards, including several Annie Awards, Peabody Awards, and a Primetime Emmy. It spun off the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, which made its own history with its LGBTQ+ inclusion, groundbreaking for the time. Korra paved the way for other series like Steven Universe and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power to tell their own LGBTQ+ stories.

The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on Netflix on February 22. You can watch the trailer below.

