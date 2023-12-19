The Big Picture A new image from the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender gives a glimpse of the main characters, signaling the start of their journey against the Fire Nation's tyranny.

The Avatar is the only person in this world capable of controlling the Four Elements, and Aang, the current Avatar, was frozen for a century, allowing the Fire Nation to dominate the land.

The upcoming Netflix series will introduce a new audience to the story's major plotlines, including Prince Zuko's pursuit of Aang and his opportunity for personal growth and transformation.

A new image from Avatar: The Last Airbender has been released by Entertainment Weekly, giving audiences a new look at Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), as the three young heroes prepare to start their journey in the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon classic. The first season of the upcoming Netflix series will adapt the first season of the animated iteration, with the siblings finding Aang frozen in ice. With the Avatar freed from his cold prison, the world has a chance to stand against the Fire Nation, after years of suffering abuse from their army.

The Avatar is a person capable of controlling the Four Elements, and they're the only person capable of doing so in the world of this story. Once an Avatar passes away, the cycle begins once more with the next version of the icon being born immediately after their predecessor passes away. But when Aang was only a child, the Fire Nation almost destroyed his home, the Air Nation. With the boy frozen in ice for a century, the Fire Nation took over the entire territory, treating everyone else with disrespect and violence under the rule of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).

Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered on Nickelodeon in 2005, becoming successful enough to tell Aang's journey over the course of three seasons. The animated hit was followed by The Legend of Korra, a show that followed the life of Aang's successor, as their world entered a new age filled with new technology and conflicts. While it's been years since both shows ended and its creators moved on towards different projects, Paramount has always looked for new ways to expand the franchise, and the Netflix live-action adaptation will be only the beginning.

The Fire Nation Attacks

The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will introduce the story's major beats to a new audience, including the journey of Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). As Fire Lord Ozai's son, the boy wanted nothing more than to impress his father by capturing the Avatar, with the young prince focused on finding Aang when his story begins. Under the guidance of his Uncle Iroh (Paul Sung-Hyung Lee), Zuko will learn how being young means that he can change the course of his life whenever he wants, and it's up to him to decide what kind of person he wants to be when he grows up.

You can check out the new image from Avatar: The Last Airbender below, before the show premieres on Netflix on February 22:

Image via Entertainment Weekly