The Big Picture Aang and his friends gather knowledge and allies as they prepare for a battle against Lord Ozai and the Fire Nation in Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has released new images featuring key characters and supporting cast members.

Aang's journey will take him to different nations to learn about his powers before confronting the powerful Fire Nation.

New images from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix's live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon classic about a young boy who has to save the world from the mighty Fire Nation, have just been released. Aang (Gordon Cormier) will need all the help he can get to stop Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) from taking over the entire world. As the only person capable of becoming powerful enough to confront the villain, the Avatar must learn how to master every element as part of his quest. The classic story will return in a new iteration of the animated show created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

The new images from Avatar: The Last Airbender, released via Entertainment Weekly, show Aang, Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ian Ousley) together, while they travel around the world to gather as much knowledge as possible to prepare the Avatar for his ultimate battle. The images also focus on supporting characters, such as Suki (Maria Zhang), the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, who can be seen training alongside Sokka. Aang will run into a variety of trustworthy allies throughout his journey, but he'll have to be careful as the unpredictable villains of Avatar: The Last Airbender cross paths with him.

The animated version of Aang had to deal with Ozai's children in Avatar: The Last Airbender and his live-action counterpart will suffer the same fate. Dallas Liu, who previously appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been cast as Prince Zuko. Ozai's son wants nothing more than to prove to his father that he's capable of capturing the Avatar, even if the task turns out to be more complicated than originally thought. On the other hand, Elizabeth Yu has been cast as Princess Azula, Zuko's sister and an unpredictable antagonist who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

The Gaang Prepares to Face the Fire Nation

Things will heat up in Avatar: The Last Airbender when it's finally time for Aang to go up against Ozai and the Fire Nation. But before he can confront the most powerful antagonist he's ever faced, the Airbender will have to travel to the Water and Fire Nations, as well as the Earth Kingdom, to learn more about his powers. The supporting cast of the series includes Ken Leung, Lim Kay Siu, and Amber Midthunder. Episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender were directed by Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson. Albert Kim serves as the showrunner behind the adaptation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on Netflix in the United States on February 22 — check out our guide to everything we know so far here. Watch the trailer below and check out the new images above.

