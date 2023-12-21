The Big Picture Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series will introduce a range of colorful characters and fan favorites, expanding on the story from the original animated series.

The series will focus on Suki's character, potentially exploring her past and giving her a greater spotlight as the Kyoshi Warrior leader.

The first season of the series will consist of eight longer episodes, allowing for more time to develop encounters and make the most of the talented cast, while remaining faithful to the classic animation.

The Winter Solstice is upon us and Netflix is ringing in winter with a new set of images from its upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. In re-telling the story of Aang (Gordon Cormier) as he journeys from nation to nation, restoring peace, mastering the four elements, and preparing for his battle with the tyrannical Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), the streamer will also re-introduce a whole host of colorful characters for the first time since the series ended in 2008. This latest look into the series shows off several of the fan favorites that appear as part of the massive ensemble.

Leading the set is an old favorite in Suki (Maria Zhang) and a new addition to the story in her mother Yukari (Tamlyn Tomita). Suki's past isn't deeply explored in the animated series, but the presence of her mother could mean a greater spotlight will be placed on the Kyoshi Warrior leader. Also shown off is Arden Cho as the bounty hunter June, a recurring presence throughout Aang's journey who initially is hired along with her shirshu mount Nyla to pursue the young avatar. Rounding out the bunch is a new shot of Aang meditating, the Freedom Fighters leader Jet (Sebastian Amoruso), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka's (Ian Ousley) loving Gran Gran (Casey Camp-Horinket), and the skilled inventor known only as the Mechanist (Danny Pudi).

Avatar: The Last Airbender's first season will be massive given just how many characters will pop up. The original Nickelodeon series told its epic story across three seasons and 61 episodes, though showrunner Albert Kim and his team will start with eight longer episodes to tell the first chapter of their grand adventure. Leading the charge alongside Cormier, Kiawentiio, and Ousley will be Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko alongside a star-studded supporting ensemble including Paul Sun-Hyung, Elizabeth Yu, Momona Tamada, Thalia Tran, Lim Kay Siu, Ken Leung, Amber Midthunder, Yvonne Chapman, A Martinez, Nathaniel Arcand, Meegwun Fairbrother, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lucian-River Chauhan, Ruy Iskandar, Hiro Kanagawa, C.S. Lee, François Chau, Ryan Mah, Randall Duk Kim, and George Takei among others.

Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Will Be a Faithful, Expanded Adaptation

Close

Although the series is being developed without Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino involved, Netlfix's adaptation will aim to remain faithful to the classic animation that started it all. The Gaang will still enjoy a myriad of encounters with new friends and fierce Fire Nation foes alike as the fledgling avatar comes to terms with the many responsibilities his position comes with. One-hour episodes, however, could mean more time to further flesh out these encounters and make the most of the impressive cast.

Netflix debuts its Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series on February 22. Read our guide here for everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated animation. Check out the new images above.