Many TV shows and movies premiere each year. Some find in their audiences great love and support — but very few manage to become culturally significant. This is the case of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the animated television series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Avatar: The Last Airbender is set in a fictional world where people can control and manipulate the four elements: water, earth, fire, and air. Each of the elements is controlled by one culture who organizes and exists in very different ways. The Water tribes live at the north and south poles. The Earth Kingdom is the largest, and although it is a kingdom, it is mainly organized in little towns with a big capital. The Air Nomads live in four temples scattered throughout the world and are remembered for their Buddhist beliefs. And the Fire Nation is an imperialist society that seeks to conquer the whole world. They are also the most advanced of the four cultures in terms of industrialization.

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the adventures of Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), a 12-year-old boy who is the Avatar. The Avatar is referred to as the only human who can bend all four elements. Aang's greatest task as the Avatar is to bring balance and harmony to the world. At the beginning of the show, Aang is freed from an iceberg where he has been trapped for a hundred years. Aang is also the last airbender, as the show states, because a hundred years ago, the Fire Nation began a war and in doing so, they killed every airbender. Now Aang must accept his role as the Avatar and try to end the hundred-year war, as he is the only one who can defeat the Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill). But Aang is still a kid and the show never forgets that.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been praised for its awesome animation, captivating storytelling, and unforgettable characters. Although the series only aired from 2005 to 2008, Avatar: The Last Airbender's popularity has endured and has become a must-watch for both children and adults alike.

Who Is Iroh in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

In the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Iroh (Mako) stands as a pillar of wisdom, strength, and unwavering compassion. A retired Fire Nation general and the elder brother of the reigning Fire Lord Ozai, Iroh's journey is one of profound transformation, marked by loss, self-reflection, and the pursuit of true enlightenment.

Iroh's early life was steeped in the Fire Nation's militaristic ideals, where he excelled as a skilled firebender and a respected commander. However, the tragic death of his only son, Lu Ten, during the siege of Ba Sing Se shattered Iroh's worldview and led him to question the path he had been following. Disillusioned with the Fire Nation's aggressive expansionism, Iroh renounced his military ambitions and embarked on a spiritual quest, seeking solace and understanding in the ancient teachings of the White Lotus. Through his studies, Iroh embraced a more holistic approach to firebending, one that emphasized balance, harmony, and the interconnectedness of all things.

As Iroh became more invested in empathy over conquering, he strayed further away from the Fire Nation's relentless pursuit of power. Iroh's teachings weren't confined to firebending techniques, as they extended to life's essential lessons. Despite his exile, Iroh never wavered in his duty to his homeland. He recognized that true power lay not in military might but in the hearts of the people. Iroh's vision of leadership emphasized wisdom, empathy, and the well-being of all nations.

Iroh's main goal was to make the world a better place. But he was not an idealistic fool who just hoped things would magically get better. He understood that the war was wrong, but he also knew that he could not just stop it, as history would see it as senseless violence, a brother killing a brother. Instead, Iroh sought to teach his nephew the importance of responsible power, compassion, and the strength found in friendship. Zuko (Dante Basco), Iroh's nephew, was an exiled prince. And as coincidence would have it, Zuko's only way out of exile was to locate the Avatar.

Iroh wanted to teach compassion to Zuko, and he taught with compassion as well. But Zuko was not his only student, as Iroh also had the opportunity to teach the young Avatar and his companions. Iroh emerged as a guiding light, dispensing invaluable wisdom to the young characters. Revered as a wise mentor, a steadfast friend, and an embodiment of hope in the face of adversity, Iroh's teachings transcend the confines of the show, continuing to inspire generations. His message underscores the transformative power of selflessness, empathy, and the relentless pursuit of true enlightenment. And his teachings were not limited to the screen, as the many children who watched the show were also able to learn from him.

Why Does Iroh Love Tea So Much?

If there is one thing that is best attributed to Iroh besides his sage advice, it is his love for tea. Iroh loves tea so much that he almost died one time from trying to make a tea from a wild flower without making sure it was the safe kind. Something as inconsequential as tea may also seem inconsequential in the show, but that could not be further from the truth.

Iroh uses tea as a perfect analogy for his ideologies and beliefs. Iroh thinks that the world can only be balanced when all four elements are in harmony and working together. That is why Iroh is so against the war. And guess what? Tea brings all four elements together. Earth is needed for the clay for the pot and the cups. Water to make the drink, fire to heat it up, and air to cool it down for the tea to be drinkable. That is why Iroh has always been such a tea enthusiast and why he is always trying to use it to teach Zuko. Iroh believes that by drinking tea, Zuko can learn these teachings and understand that only when all the nations and elements come together can we achieve balance — or tea.

By savoring each cup of tea, Iroh consciously brings together these four fundamental forces, creating a moment of tranquility and harmony within himself. Apart from its symbolic significance, Iroh's love for tea is more than just a hobby — it is a form of meditation and self-reflection. Iroh often invites people to join him in these tea rituals, because it allows him to create a space where they can share wisdom, strengthen their relationships, and gain a deeper understanding of the world. Iroh's passion for tea goes beyond personal enjoyment; it reflects his belief in the interconnectedness of everything. Iroh strives to live by this principle, promoting harmony and understanding among people and nations. Through his tea ceremonies, Iroh teaches valuable lessons about finding balance, being mindful, and recognizing how everything is connected.

Will Iroh Be In Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

Yes, Iroh is definitely going to appear in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender! This news has been confirmed by Netflix with the release of official photos showcasing the main cast in costume, including the beloved Uncle Iroh. There's no need to worry about missing out on his profound wisdom and witty humor in the live-action adaptation.

Award-winning Canadian actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee has been cast as General Iroh, a powerful firebender and the wise uncle of Prince Zuko. Fans of the animated series will be stoked to hear that Lee is a massive fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender and completely understands how significant Iroh's character is. Sun-Hyung has made it clear that he is totally dedicated to staying true to Iroh's essence, but he will also bring his own special twist to the role.

Netflix has also shared images of other key Fire Nation characters, including Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu), and Commander Zhao (Ken Leung), giving fans a sneak peek into the real-life Fire Nation world. We still don't know much about the live-action plot, but it is pretty certain that Iroh will have a big role in helping Zuko find redemption and figure out who he really is. After all, Iroh's wise, funny, and caring nature played a huge part in molding Zuko's character in the original animated series.

There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Iroh’s confirmed presence is sure to delight fans old and new. We can't wait to witness how Lee brings Uncle Iroh’s guidance and wisdom to live action — but more importantly, we can't wait to see the beloved mentor take his first sip of delicious tea.

