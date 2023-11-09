The Big Picture Netflix teases the upcoming live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender with new images, showcasing the epic battle against the Fire Nation.

Gordon Cormier takes on the role of Aang, the young Avatar who must learn to master his abilities and reunite the four elements to bring harmony to the world.

The series will also explore the character of Prince Zuko, portrayed by Dallas Liu, as he confronts the deep-seated resentment that drove his pursuit of the Avatar.

Netflix is getting ready for the upcoming release of their live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender with new images from the upcoming show, setting the stage for the battle against the Fire Nation. With Gordon Cormier stepping into the role of Aang for the adaptation, the Avatar needs to learn how to master his abilities before he can step up to defeat Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) in an attempt to bring the territories representing the four elements back together in harmony. The future of the world is on the shoulders of a young boy who has been buried in ice for a century.

The new images, released as part of Netflix's ongoing Geeked Week event — alongside a first trailer, and the reveal that the series will premiere on February 22, 2024 — give fans a closer look at what to expect when the reboot of the popular animated series hits the streamer. While previously, the images released offered close looks at the characters that audiences will meet this winter, this new batch of images teases the adventures we will see when the series makes its long-awaited debut.

Cormier's version of the character will travel alongside Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), a pair of siblings from the Water Notion who found the super powered being buried in an iceberg. With everyone he used to know lost to time, Aang will need the support of his new friends to travel the world while collecting the skills necessary to fight the nation that has taken control of the world for decades. A new version of the Avatar will rise from the ashes to defeat the Fire Nation once and for all, facing off against Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) along the way.

The Redemption of Prince Zuko

One of the most beloved storylines from the animated series was the one involving Prince Zuko (voiced by Dante Basco) and his blind hatred for the Avatar. Over the course of the series, he learned how his resentment towards the master of the four elements had more to do with the feelings caused by his father's attitude towards him than with Aang himself. Dallas Liu, who was briefly seen in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will portray the character in the live-action version, going back to the time of the character's life when he was obsessed with finding and capturing the Avatar.

You can also check out the new trailer from Avatar: The Last Airbender below, before the series premieres on Netflix on February 22: