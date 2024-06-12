The Big Picture Netflix is searching for someone to play Toph Beifong, described as sassy, confident, and a fierce warrior by the casting call.

Applicants are encouraged to have experience in dance or martial arts, and those who are blind or have low vision are encouraged to audition.

The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has been a hit, with a second and third season already in the works at Netflix.

Netflix has begun its search for Aang's Earthbending master for the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. A casting call for Toph Beifong has been released as the streaming giant prepares production for the show's upcoming second season. And just like the animated series, it seems like this young earthbender will be introduced in the upcoming installment. The casting call was shared on Downtown Casting's social media, they describe Toph as someone who's "sassy, confident, and unfiltered," and who's a fierce warrior after having most of her strength suppressed.

Netflix is looking for someone who could portray a character in their mid-late teens, who is blind, female, Asian, and has experience in dance or martial arts. The role description also specifically encourages people who are blind or have low vision to audition for the role, as the character is blind in the animated series. Those interested are encouraged to email the casting company, sending them your contact details, a one-paragraph bio, and a recent photo. Applicants are also given the option to share their lived experience with blindness or low vision.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender was released on February 22, 2024. The show received an average critics score of 60% and an average audience score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and was on Netflix's Top 10 charts for six consecutive weeks. While the show remained faithful to the original series, it did make some changes to better suit the Netflix version. One of them was disregarding Sozin's comet plot so that producers wouldn't have to worry about the casting aging out of their roles. During its first week, Avatar: The Last Airbender generated over 21 million views and had over 153 hours watched. It wasn't long before Netflix announced that the show was renewed for a second and third season, and according to the casting call, filming is scheduled to take place sometime during the fall of 2024.

Who Is Toph in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

Toph Beifong is a blind earthbending master who was introduced during Season 2 of the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series. This young character resents her parents for being overprotective of her to the point where they see her as fragile and helpless. Toph's earthbending skills were influenced by badger moles, animals in the Avatar universe who were also blind and used earthbending as a way to navigate the world. Toph runs away from her family to join Team Avatar and plays a role in stopping Fire Lord Ozai's plan.

The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix. Meanwhile, Season 2 has yet to announce a release date. Stay tuned for more updates.

A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita , Gordon Cormier , Kiawentiio Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

