The Big Picture Netflix releases character posters for the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, featuring Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Prince Zuko.

The posters showcase the characters' powers and skills and the elements they represent in the world of the show.

The live-action series follows Aang's journey to stop the Fire Nation and restore balance, while facing challenges from Zuko and other beloved characters.

Netflix has released new character posters from their upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) prepare for battle ahead of the series' debut next month. Almost twenty years after the original animated show premiered on television, a new iteration of Aang will try to change history alongside his friends, while stopping. the Fire Nation in their tracks.

The posters feature Aang, Katara, Sokka and Prince Zuko displaying their powers and skills, with the characters placed in front of backgrounds meant to represent the four elements. In the world of the animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, there's a nation centered around each element, with their inhabitants using their skills to improve life for society. But a century before the events of the show, the Fire Nation decided they would take over the rest of the countries, setting the stage for the war Aang has to win in order for the world to go back to normal.

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang after he spends a century frozen in ice. When he's released from his prison by Katara and Zuko, he wakes up to realize that the Fire Nation has tried to take over the entire world, leaving him with the responsibility of stopping them due to his role as the Avatar. At the same time, Zuko tires to capture Aang to prove to his father that he's worthy of his attention, even if chasing the Avatar turns out to be harder than expected. Michael Goi, Jabbar Raisani, Roseanne Liang and Jet Wilkinson will serve as directors in the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon classic.

A Beloved Legend is Born Again

Considering how the first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender will adapt Aang's first steps into the conflict that defined his life, some of the animated show's most beloved characters will be making an appearance. Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) will continue to be the ruthless villain fans of the original story know and hate, while General Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) will try to give Zuko the best advice he can. While her brother is trying to capture Aang to prove a point, Azula (Elizabeth Yu) will continue to perfect her abilities in case she needs to use them in the war to come.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere on Netflix on February 22.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

