The Big Picture The new poster for Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender reveals the main cast, including Aang, Katara, Sokka, and the villainous Fire Lord Ozai.

The first season of the adaptation will follow the story of the animated series, with Aang learning how to master his abilities and prepare to face Fire Lord Ozai.

Aang must master the four elements of Air, Water, Earth, and Fire in order to become powerful enough to confront the Fire Nation and save the world.

Netflix has released a new poster from Avatar: The Last Airbender, the streaming platform's live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon classic. With the main cast of the series on display in the image, the battle against the Fire Nation is about to begin. Aang (Gordon Cormier) will become the world's last hope, and if he doesn't become strong enough to take down his enemies, millions of lives will be affected by the Fire Nation's oppressive rule over them. Time is running out for the team of young heroes who'll be brave enough to stand against Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) and his army.

The new poster gives audiences a new look at the main characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender, including Aang, Katara (Kiawentiio), Sokka (Ian Ousley), Fire Lord Ozai, Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu) and General Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). Netflix has been working on bringing the adaptation to life for a few yearas at this point, after originally announcning the development of the project in 2018. Next month, the new iteration of Aang's journey will finally arrive on television, allowing the boy to learn how to master his abilities before facing the biggest challenge of his life.

The first season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will follow the premise as the animated series' first book, with Katara and Sokka finding Aang frozen in ice. The Avatar had been trapped in there for almost a century, allowing the rise of the Fire Nation to take place. With the help of his new friends, Aang will prepare to become powerful enough to face Fire Lord Ozai, while learning important life lessons about empathy, loyalty and love. In the meantime, the Fire Lord's kids will do everything in their power to impress their father, and that means getting in the Avatar's way.

Aang Needs to Master the Four Elements

In a world where some people can control one of the Four Elements, the Avatar is the only person who can develop abilities related to Air, Water, Earth and Fire at the same time, establishing them as a figure of balance for the people around them. Since Aang had only known the Air Nation by the time he was frozen, he still needs to master the other three elements before he can even attempt to take a stand against the Fire Nation. Ken Leung, Maria Zhang and Lim Kay Siu round out the supporting cast of the live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series about a young boy trying to change the fate of his world.

You can check out the new poster for Avatar: The Last Airbender below, before the series premieres on Netflix on February 22:

Image via Netflix.