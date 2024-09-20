Amid a deluge of announcements on Thursday about its biggest programs for Geeked Week, Netflix gave a quite literally earth-shattering update on the status of Season 2 of its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Production has officially begun, preparing Aang and the GAang for a trip to the Earth Kingdom when the show returns. The announcement also came with a short teaser video that briefly introduces the next member of Team Avatar and a fan-favorite from the Nickelodeon classic: the blind Earthbender Toph.

In the short video, all that's visible is the ground until the camera slowly pans over to Toph's bare feet as they slowly move through the dirt. With a quick stomp, she gives a brief glimpse of her power as the ground begins to erupt. Netflix has also announced that Miya Cech will play The Blind Bandi. Netflix reportedly spared no effort in finding someone who could match Toph's "sassy, confident, and unfiltered" personality with the skills to move gracefully and mimic her ability to read the vibrations of the earth underneath her feet and this is just a light teaser of what's to come. To further match the character, the streamer also encouraged low-vision or blind individuals to apply for the role and share their experiences to further flesh out Toph's live-action counterpart. Now they have found her.

One thing Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender earned praise for in its first season was its ability to cast authentic and accurate actors to take on the iconic roles of Aang and his friends. Gordon Cormier earned especially high marks for his portrayal of Aang as did Dallas Liu for playing Prince Zuko, though the call sheet for Season 1 was filled with talent, including Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Paul Sun-Hyung, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Leung, Elizabeth Yu, Amber Midthunder, Maria Zhang, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sebastian Amoruso, and Danny Pudi among many more. As Aang's earthbending master and a vital member of the GAang, though, the casting of Toph is all too important to get right both for Season 2 and what lies beyond as the battle against the Fire Nation continues.

What to Expect From 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2?

Close

Like Season 1 before it, Season 2 is expected to stick fairly close to how the events unfold in the animated series with a few tweaks and new characters to make the most of the extended runtime per episode. In addition to Toph and Aang's earthbending training, Azula will get plenty of screen time following her capture of the Earth Kingdom city of Omashu while the Avatar and his allies battled the Fire Nation at Agna Qel'a. Only the capital city of Ba Sing Se remains as the Kingdom's last bastion, meaning Team Avatar will have to act fast before the tide of the war turns for the worst. All the while, the world is still subject to the ticking clock of Sozin's Comet, which will grant the Firebenders unbelievable power, even if series developer Albert Kim has slowed its approach to adjust for the reality of aging actors.

There's no release date yet for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, but when it does arrive, Kim will no longer be at the helm. Though he'll still be on as an executive producer, the Sleepy Hollow alum will instead give way to new showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani as the show continues working through its two-season renewal. All episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream now on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on production and more news coming out of Geeked Week.

