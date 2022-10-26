Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender, has stacked an impressive cast in its favor, made even stronger with the recent addition of Amber Midthunder (Prey), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest), and George Takei (Resident Alien), among others. Despite the fact that M. Night Shyamalan's film version of the fantasy series did not earn favorable reviews from critics or viewers, the breakout star of the Predator prequel, Prey, has nothing but excitement for the upcoming adaptation of the award-winning Nickelodeon animated series.

After the well-received Predator prequel—which is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+—Midthunder is moving on with a new project, telling Empire that she is "geeking out" over her involvement in the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation. "I loved Avatar as a kid. I rewatched it recently, and I love that character [Princess Yue]. I’m very excited."

The animated series follows the story of the merciless Fire Nation, wanting to dominate the world. However, the only bender powerful enough to stop them has disappeared. While benders can control and manipulate the elements of their nation, only the Avatar has mastery over all four elements. However, after being missing for hundred years, Aang, the long-lost Avatar, is discovered frozen in ice. Katara and Sokka, who discovered Aang, join him to help save the world from the Fire Nation.

Image via Nickelodeon

Of course, the show would not be complete without the four nations that make up the animated series' realm: the Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and Air Nomads. Midthunder will play the intriguing, mystical princess of the Northern Water Tribe, Yue, in the live-action adaptation.

While Midthunder is thrilled to be a part of the Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation, she can't help but recall the "emotional experience" she had at Prey's pre-screening. The actress also told Empire that she got to see what it truly means to be represented. "Watching it in that environment was so moving. It’s been such an emotional experience being with my own people, or other native people, and getting to see what this means to the people that it represents. To be received as well as we’ve been received by so many different types of people [including] indigenous communities," she said, adding: "I feel very satisfied, to say the least.” Considering diversity and representation will also be a significant part of the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation, it's no wonder Midthunder is excited to be part of this project.

There are no further details yet about the upcoming adaptation, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates.