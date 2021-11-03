Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-O, Lost) has joined the cast of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. The show is a live-action adaption of the beloved Nickelodeon franchise and is already exciting fans with each new announcement.

Kim will portray Fire Lord Ozai, the ruthless leader of the Fire Nation who rules over his people with an iron fist, including his estranged son Prince Zuko. He aims to force the world under Fire Nation rule, sparing no mercy to finish the war his ancestors started. Kim joins as a series regular along with previously cast Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kaiwentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu portraying Prince Zuko.

This will not be Kim’s first venture into the universe of Avatar. He previously voiced General Fong in a 2006 episode of the original animated series. He voiced the same character in a 2007 video game based on the show. He also played the recurring character Hiroshi Sato in The Legend of Korra, the sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Netflix picked up the much-loved television series for a live adaptation in September 2018. Creators Michael Dane DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko originally served as showrunners but parted ways with the project and the streaming service in August 2020, citing creative differences. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow) serves as the series’ new showrunner and central writer. Executive producers for the show include Dan Lin (The Lego Movie), Lindsey Liberatore (Walker), and Michael Goi (Swamp Thing). Roseanne Liang is set to direct alongside Goi, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson.

No release date has been confirmed for Avatar: The Last Airbender. as of yet. If you can’t wait to see more of Kim and his stellar acting, both live-action and animated, then be prepared for upcoming roles in Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone: Anthrax premiering November 28 and AMC’s animated drama Pantheon, which also has no release date.

