A climactic battle between Aang and the Fire Nation will determine the fate of the world in Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The new featurette provides a behind-the-scenes look at the show, including the inspiration behind the cultures depicted and interviews with cast members.

Aang must learn to master the four elements and face enemies like Prince Zuko and Azula in his quest to save the world.

Netflix has released a new featurette from Avatar: The Last Airbender, their upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon classic. In the new iteration, Aang (Gordon Cormier) must do anything in his power to stop the Fire Nation from completely taking over the world. But the army's powerful leader, Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), won't be happy with the idea of the legendary Avatar providing people with hope. A climatic battle will decide the fate of the world, but before getting to that showdown, Aang must learn what it means to represent the Four Nations at once.

The new featurette takes a behind-the-scenes look at Avatar: The Last Airbender, with the showrunner behind the project, Albert Kim, explaining the inspiration behind the cultures depicted in the show. The video then moves on towards giving some of the cast members from the adaptation a chance to discuss their roles directly with the audience, including Ian Ousley. The actor who previously appeared in an episode of Young Sheldon plays Sokka, Katara's (Kiawentiio) brother and one of Aang's best friends. Ousley was excited to take on the role due to how the character learns that he doesn't have to be a warrior in order to be a hero.

The premise of Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the same story as its animated counterpart, with Katara and Sokka finding Aang frozen in ice. With the Avatar found after a century of his absence, the world has an opportunity to fight back against the Fire Nation. The main problem for the team is that Aang only knows how to manipulate air by the time he's found, meaning that he still has to work on his abilities related to the other three elements before he can prepare to confront Lord Ozai. While Aang will run into loyal allies, such as Suki (Maria Zhang), during his quest, he will also have a wide variety of enemies coming after him.

Aang Must Take Down the Fire Nation

Lord Ozai knows how powerful the Avatar could become if he reached his full potential, but he won't be the only villain following Aang's trail. Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) only wants his father's approval, which is why he'll stop at nothing to capture the Avatar before he can train in the other nations. Accompanied by General Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), the Prince will create his own path while going after the most powerful person on the planet. On the other hand, Azula (Elizabeth Yu) will assist her father without leaving the Fire Nation, making her one of the most unpredictable antagonists from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

You can check out the new featurette from Avatar: The Last Airbender below, before the series premieres on Netflix on February 22: