Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has been the subject of its fair share of discourse, but Ian Ousley has an interesting perspective. The actor who plays Sokka recently explained how he feels about changing the character from animation to live-action. Nickelodeon’s fantasy series about the master of all four elements has been a beloved source of entertainment since its premiere in 2005. Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), along with brother-sister duo Katara (Mae Whitman) and Sokka (Jack De Sena), travel the world in a coming-of-age story that is as humorous as it is emotionally resonant. Themes such as redemption, love triangles, and grief are prevalent throughout the show.

Adapting the show for live-action would always be a challenge, particularly after the divisive M. Night Shyamalan film, The Last Airbender, which effectively stopped Dev Patel from making blockbusters. Netflix’s series seems to have hit the mark better, but it wasn’t without its backlash. Sokka became a hot topic of discussion when news broke that they would be altering his character arc.

In the animated series, Sokka is initially characterized as someone who needs growth. He is outwardly sexist towards his sister and believes that females can’t be warriors. The live-action show removed this element of his character. Ousley was aware of fan rumblings and expressed in an interview with Complex that it was important to do the original series justice even while making changes.

“I think that it's necessary to bring some differences to the show so that we can have some new content. You have to take risks, and I think we took some risks. Sometimes that really, really pans out and sometimes it doesn’t. I think that most of our risks really did.”

True to his point, live-action is a different medium than animation. Expecting that the live-action series will be exactly the same as its predecessor is unrealistic. And would fans even want that? Viewers already have a near-perfect series that is worth watching again and again. These live-action adaptations are created so fans can see something fresh. That being said, there are reasons why fans became uncomfortable with Netflix's series take on Sokka, even if the series is flying past One Piece numbers.

Where Does Sokka's Character Go From Here In Season 2 of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

The plans for the continuation of the Netflix series are essentially laid out. The series has been greenlit for two more seasons, just as the animated show had been. But the change in Sokka’s character leaves many questions about where he goes from here. There is a reason why Sokka’s character in the animated series was mapped out the way it was.

Sokka starts as a blatant misogynist, essentially believing that women belong in the kitchen. His opinions juxtaposed perfectly with Katara, who refuses to be distilled into one thing. Sokka’s love interest, Suki (Jennie Kwan), is important to his character journey as well. After self-reflection, he admits the error of his ways and learns her traditional fighting style. These character nuances have allowed Avatar: The Last Airbender to live beyond the original show. But if this character arc is absent, where does Sokka go in the final seasons of the show?

Sokka’s graduation from a green teenager to the Avatar's top strategist is a satisfying character arc because of how far he has come. His development as a person outshines even Katara, who never strays from her moral high ground in any part of the series. Sokka demonstrates actual change to become an integral part of the series. His character arc is arguably only second to Zuko (Dante Basco), whose redemption is still celebrated today.

The unfortunate state of things is that Sokka may just be relegated to comic relief for the entire series. Ousley does that very well, and it is a decided improvement from other live-action interpretations of the character. But if Netflix is too afraid to tell compelling stories and lean into problematic characters, the show will always be second to the original. Ousley is right, ultimately. Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender should take more chances. It needs to lean into more complex portrayals of characters and will hopefully do so in future seasons. Fans can catch up on Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender streaming exclusively on Netflix.

