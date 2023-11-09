The Big Picture Netflix revealed a new teaser for the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, promising an epic journey to defeat the Fire Nation.

The series follows Aang, Katara, and Sokka as they strive to restore balance to the world and confront Fire Lord Ozai with the help of allies and the challenge of powerful foes.

Despite the original co-creators not being involved, the show is in capable hands with showrunner Albert Kim.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four elements have come together at Netflix's Geeked Week as the streamer pulls back the curtain on its live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Along with images and a release date for the highly-anticipated show, a new teaser brings viewers back into the world of bending with Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his friends. The first real footage promises an epic journey to once again defeat the great evil of the Fire Nation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender begins with the world engulfed in war. The four elemental nations lived in harmony until the Fire Nation attacked, leaving devastation in their wake as they sought to rule over all. Normally, the Avatar would be responsible for keeping the balance, but they've been missing for 100 years. That is until the Water Nation siblings Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) find Aang frozen in ice. The young airbender is talented but still has a lot to learn, elements to master, and unfathomable responsibilities to immediately take on. With the help of his newfound friends, however, he looks to finally put an end to the Fire Nation's reign of terror and restore balance to the land.

Along the way to confronting Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), Team Avatar will meet their fair share of friends and foes whom fans of the series will be very familiar with. Chief among Aang's enemies in the early going is Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu), the exiled progeny of Ozai hunting down the Avatar to redeem himself along with his wise Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung). Other powerful Fire Nation threats like Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu) and Commander Zhao (Ken Leung) will also pop up along the way to give the group trouble, but they'll meet just as many new allies during their adventures like King Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Princess Yue (Amber Midthunder), and the Mechanist (Danny Pudi) among many more.

Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Is in Capable Hands

Even without The Last Airbender co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko still on board, Netflix's take on the classic cartoon appears to be in good hands. Sleepy Hollow showrunner Albert Kim is at the helm, and he'll have plenty of room to expand on the work of the original with longer episode runtimes. How faithfully everything will be translated remains to be seen, but so far, it seems they're leaving no stone unturned based on just how many characters are appearing in Season 1.

It's a great time to be a fan of all things Avatar especially since DiMartino and Konietzko are also cooking up their own new projects to follow in the footsteps of The Last Airbender and its sequel series The Legend of Korra. Three new animated movies are on the way including one following an older Team Avatar a few years after restoring peace to the world which is due out on October 10, 2025. More information on each feature is sure to come as they near release.

Avatar: The Last Airbender arrives on Netflix on February 22. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about the live-action adaptation ahead of its release. Check out the trailer below.