Steven Yeun has been cast in the upcoming theatrical film coming from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The character the Invincible star will be voicing remains a mystery, as Paramount wants to keep plenty of surprises for when audiences return to this world in theaters early next year. Just like the characters that will attempt to make the upcoming movie an unforgettable experience, the premise for the project remains under wraps. It will take a while for audiences to discover what Steven Yeun will be up to when he enters the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The upcoming movie will continue the legacy of Avatar: The Last Airbender on the big screen. While it has been confirmed that the title will be centered around Aang, a voice actor for the character hasn't been confirmed. The Avatar was portrayed by Zach Tyler Eisen in the three seasons of the television series created by Michael Dante DiMartino, and Bryan Konietzko. While the voice actor behind Aang hasn't been confirmed, it was previously announced that Dave Bautista, Eric Nam and Dionne Quan will be a part of the movie's voice cast. Bautista is known around the world for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049, and his wrestling background.

Avatar: The Last Airbender followed Aang as he gathered the strength to take down Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill). Along the way, the Avatar became friends with people such as Katara (Mae Whitman) and Sokka (Jack De Sena). The series was a success for Nickelodeon. The studio was eager to develop a sequel series after the original came to an end. Avatar: The Legend of Korra introduced the world to Aang's successor, a young woman from the Water Tribe who was eager to prove to the world that she could take on any challenge.

Steven Yeun's Recent Hits