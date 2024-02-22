The Big Picture Comic books and young adult novels have expanded the Avatar world, delving into post-series events and exploring past Avatars like Kyoshi.

Graphic novels from Dark Horse Comics provide continuations after the animated series, focusing on characters like Fire Lord Zuko and Avatar Aang.

The series' creators are launching new animated films under Avatar Studios, set to further explore the lore of Aang's world and his adventures.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beloved animated shows to be created in the past two decades. Since its release in 2005, Avatar's story of Aang (Zack Tyler Eisen), the titular "last airbender" who is destined to stop the rise of the tyrannical Fire Nation, has captured the imagination of generations. It's also led to a number of attempts to expand upon said popularity. Of course, there was the ill-fated live action adaptation helmed by M. Night Shyamalan, and the upcoming live-action TV series under Netflix. There's even the official sequel series, The Legend of Korra, which survived a few road blocks and a mismanaged schedule to become a beloved hit in its own right. But creators Michael Dante DiMartino & Bryan Konietzko have slowly been fleshing out the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender beyond the TV screen.

DiMartino & Konietzko's approach crosses different media, including comic books and young adult novels — and the best part is that they've been closely supervising these projects. This approach not only ensures a clear line of vision, but also provides a variety of entry points into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender for longtime fans and newcomers alike; not to mention the fact that they can gain new insights into said world thanks to the range of these projects. Here's a look at the past and present of Avatar: The Last Airbender's spin-offs.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In a war-torn world of elemental magic, a young boy reawakens to undertake a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar, and bring peace to the world. Release Date February 21, 2005 Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Mae Whitman , Jack De Sena , Dante Basco Main Genre Animation Seasons 3

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Launched a Wide Range of Comics and Graphic Novels

Avatar: The Last Airbender has found its biggest off-screen success in comic book adaptations, specifically a line of graphic novels from Dark Horse Comics. These graphic novels take place after the events of the animated series, focusing on what happened after Aang defeats Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill) and brings peace to the world. The Dark Horse Comics series doesn't waste any time with its debut installment, Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Promise, which features Fire Lord Zuko (Dante Basco) searching for his mother Ursa. This plotline was hinted at during the Avatar: The Last Airbender series finale, but The Promise delivers upon it while also exploring Zuko's reign as Fire Lord and Aang's struggles with his post-war Avatar duties. The next graphic novel, Avatar: The Last Airbender - The Search, continued this plotline, and revealed more about Ursa and her life prior to the series' events.

A large part of what makes the Dark Horse graphic novels such a compelling read is that the creative team behind them fully understands the characters and world of the series. Gene Luen Yang, the writer behind The Promise and its four follow-ups, has a handle on the various voices of the characters to the point where readers can imagine the voice cast playing out these events. Artist Gurihuru also manages to capture the art style of the original series — a practice that the new creative team of Faith Erin Hicks and Peter Wartman continued to honor. The Legend of Korra also received its own graphic novel series, The Legend of Korra - Turf Wars, where Korra (Janet Varney) works to bring peace between the Spirit World and mankind while continuing a relationship with Asami (Seychelle Gabriel).

The ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Novels Focus on Previous Avatars, Including Fan-Favorite Kyoshi

Image via Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Avatar: The Last Airbender would also see a series of young adult novels released during and after its run. While the novels released during the run were adaptations of the series' episodes, author F.C. Yee would write a new series of novels that focused on the other Avatars prior to Aang's birth. Two of those novels are The Rise of Kyoshi and The Shadow of Kyoshi; both focus on the life of Avatar Kyoshi as she comes to terms with her powers. What makes Kyoshi unique is her background; unlike Aang or Korra, she discovered that she was the Avatar in her teens — not to mention the fact that her parents were outlaws. She also wrestles with her bisexuality, finally coming to terms with it as she grows feelings for firebender Rangi. While this wasn't the first time a same-sex relationship was tackled in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender (see: The Legend of Korra's series finale), it was the first time it was given depth.

The World of Avatar Will Continue With Animated Feature Films

Close

DiMartino & Konietzko have even more plans for the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, as they will launch a series of animated films starting next year. All of those films will be under Avatar Studios, which was founded in 2021 to further expand the franchise. Part of this was a desire to continue expanding on the lore of Avatar and Korra, according to Paramount president Brian Robbins. "Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra have grown at least ten-fold in popularity since their original hit runs on Nickelodeon," Robbins said following Avatar Studios' formation. Avatar Studios is hard at work on the first animated film, which will focus on Aang and his friends as they go on a new adventure. Plot details are scarce, but given that there are 70 years between Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, there's plenty of story ground to cover.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix