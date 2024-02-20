Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the biggest fantasy worlds of the last two decades. Four nations and the Spirit world strive to live in harmony with the Avatar, keeping the peace between them all. What started as merely another kids' show quickly became one of the most beloved series of all time.

Now, Netflix is bringing the world of Avatar to life in a way we’ve never seen before. Team Avatar, along with their respective tribes, are getting the live-action treatment. Here’s who stars in the Netflix adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world way, and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita , Gordon Cormier , Kiawentiio Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

Gordon Cormier

Avatar Aang

Close

Avatar Aang is our main character. The Last Airbender, Aang is a 12-year-old kid with the monumental task of ending a 100-year war. The Avatar is the only one who is able to master all four elements and also has a deep connection with the spirits and nature.

Gordon Cormier brings Aang to life. Before landing the role of Avatar, Cormier was a part of the Paramount+ original series The Stand. Avatar: The Last Airbender marks Cormier’s first time as the lead of a series or film.

Kiawentiio

Katara

Close

Katara of Wolf Cove is the last waterbender in the Southern Water Tribe. The young bender doesn’t have a teacher, but she won’t let that stop her from doing her best to help Aang get to the North Pole. She’s the closest person to Aang once he’s defrosted, and their bond pushes the both of them to become master waterbenders.

Kiawentiio plays Katara in the live-action series. The actress is best known for the 2020 film Beans or her time on the Netflix original series Anne with an E.

Ian Ousley

Sokka

Close

Sokka is the oldest child of Chief Hakoda and is the current protector of Wolf Cove. He reluctantly joins his little sister Katara on an adventure across the globe with Avatar Aang. Unlike Katara and Aang, Sokka is not a bender and instead has to rely on wits and limited fighting skills to survive these intense battles.

Ian Ousley balances Sokka's humor and strength in his performance. Ousley is likely best known for appearing in 13 Reasons Why and the Apple TV+ series Physical.

Dallas Liu

Prince Zuko

Close

Price Zuko was banished three years ago and given the impossible task of finding the Avatar. While Zuko doesn’t care about the war itself, he wants to regain his birthright, return home, and get his father's approval.

Dallas Liu portrays the short-tempered Fire Prince. Liu is very familiar with the action genre. He began his career playing a young Jin Kazama in Tekken (2010), Young Bi Han in Mortal Kombat: Legacy, and even Ruihua in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Paul Sun-Hyung

Iroh

Close

The Dragon of the West, Iroh, is Prince Zuko’s uncle and joins him on his travels. Even though the Fire Nation seems to be full of ruthless killers, Iroh seems to be an exception. He’s often trying to keep his nephew from making poor decisions while enjoying Jasmine Tea.

Paul Sun-Hyung brings our favorite firebender to life in the Netflix series. Sun-Hyung is likely best known for playing Captain Carson Teva in the Star Wars universe. While he’s known for leading the rebels in a faraway galaxy, he’s also the star of the cult classic Netflix sitcomKim’s Convenience.

Ken Leung

Commander Zhao

Close

Commander Zhao is an up-and-coming force in the Fire Nation military. Played by Ken Leung (Lost), the Commander is an enemy of Team Avatar and a foil for Prince Zuko. If he manages to capture the Avatar and conquer the Northern Tribe, Zhao will go down as one of the biggest leaders in history.

Daniel Dae Kim

Fire Lord Ozai

Close

The leader of the Fire Nation, Fire Lord Ozai, is the most powerful man in the world. Played by Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), Ozai pushes his two children (Zuko and Azula) to be ruthless killers as he plans to expand their empire.

Ozai firmly believes that the strong should dominate the weak, and his plan for world domination is his destiny. The only thing standing in his way is the Avatar.

Elizabeth Yu

Princess Azula

Close

Elizabeth Yu (May December) plays the fierce Fire Princess Azula. Zuko’s younger sister is far more viscous than he is, and that’s what makes Azula such a powerful force. She’s just waiting for the opportunity to prove herself to Ozai.

Ruy Iskandar

Lieutenant Jee

Close

Ruy Iskandar (Benders) Zuko's crew to life. Lieutenant Jee is a prominent member of Zuko’s crew. Often working alongside the Prince and taking the brunt of his aggressive outbursts.

Lieutenant Jee has an expanded role in the series as he embodies the spirit of Zuko’s crew from the original animated show. His bond with Zuko and Iroh develops as time goes on, and as he learns about their tragic pasts.

Amber Midthunder

Princess Yue

Close

Princess Yue is the heir to the throne in Agna Qel'a. The loving waterbender has a unique bond with the moon and ocean spirits because they cured her when she was ill as a child. She also shares a bond with Sokka once he arrives to the Northern Tribe.

Amber Midthunder plays the Water Princess as the North faces off against Zhao and Zuko late in the season. Midthunder recently had her breakout role in the Predator prequel, Prey.

A Martinez

Master Pakku

Close

Pakku is a waterbending master in the Northern Water Tribe. He and Katara fight because it is customary for the women of Agna Qel’a to use bending as healers with strictly zero combat training. Katara hopes to show Pakku convince Pakku that these are dated ideals. A Martinez plays Master Pakku. The actor was recently in the series Longmire and Dark Winds.

Maria Zhang

Suki

Close

Suki is the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, a highly skilled group of non-benders who protect Kyoshi Island from the threats of the Fire Nation. Kyoshi and Sokka become very close during Team Avatar’s stint on the island. Suki learns that life can be so much greater beyond her own borders as she longs to protect those who can’t fight for themselves.

Maria Zhang brings Suki to live action for the very first time. The actress has not had too many roles in her short time on screen, but she is phenomenal in the short films All I Ever Wanted, Dear Mom, Continuum, and the series WorkInProgress: A Comedy Wed-Series.

Sebastian Amoruso

Jet

Close

Jet and his freedom fighters care about one thing: taking down the Fire Nation at all costs. That may lead to some questionable decisions by the crafty swordsman, but he never shies away from his goals. Even if his friends Katara and Sokka end up fighting against him.

Sebastian Amoruso is best known for his appearances in the Prime Video series I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Utkarsh Ambudkar

King Bumi

Close

King Bumi is the leader of Omashu and was a dear friend to Aang prior to getting frozen 100 years ago. The old ruler has seen this war ravage the world for generations, and while those around may think he’s past his prime, he still has plenty of fight left in him.

Actor, rapper, comedian, Utkarsh Ambudkar does it all. The 40-year-old talent might not be nearly as old as the King he plays in Avatar, but he’s had an accomplished career nonetheless. You might know him best from the films Pitch Perfect, Blindspotting, Free Guy, and Tick, Tick… Boom!

Danny Pudi

The Mechanist