Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the end of Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'.

The Big Picture Team Avatar faces off against the Fire Nation when the Northern Water Tribe is attacked. This leads to a battle for the Moon and Ocean spirits, featuring key character developments.

Admiral Zhao achieves his goal, leading to unintended consequences and an emotional sacrifice by Princess Yue to save the Moon spirit.

Uncertainty lingers about the possibility of a second season as the live-action adaptation follows iconic storylines with some new developments.

It took years, but Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series is finally here. The streamer dropped all eight episodes at once, and fans now have the much-awaited opportunity to go back to one of pop culture's most beloved franchises. While a second season is still not confirmed, this first batch of episodes certainly leaves the door open for more, giving the fans an ending that mirrors the original Nickelodeon series' ending for its own first season (which were then known as "books"). As Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio), and Sokka (Ian Ousley) reach the Northern Water Tribe after a long and perilous journey, the Fire Nation closes in on them under the command of the greedy and ruthless Admiral Zhao (Ken Leung). But what happens once the battle begins?

Team Avatar and the Waterbenders Join Forces Against the Fire Nation

In Episode 7, "The North," Aang, Sokka, and Katara arrive at the Northern Water Tribe's capital, Agna Qel'a, and immediately start gearing up for their upcoming battle against the Fire Nation. Katara learns about the healing powers of Waterbending but is refused when she asks Master Pakku (A Martinez) to train as a warrior. According to him, women can't fight and must use their abilities only as healers. When she challenges him to a duel, he wins, but she still manages to prove her prowess as a warrior. Meanwhile, Sokka bonds with Princess Yue (Amber Midthunder). She explains that she almost died when she was a child and was saved by the Moon Spirit, who transferred to her some of its life energy. Aang, in turn, finally communes with Avatar Kuruk (Meegwun Fairbrother), who tells him that being an Avatar is to be alone and to make impossible choices when it comes to sacrifice, but refuses to help him further.

When Episode 8, "Legends," begins, the Gaang leads a reconnaissance mission to the Fire Nation fleet, but fall back when they see that there are hundreds of ships. The Fire Nation's plan consists of a frontal attack on the Agna Qel'a Ice Wall and a covert air balloon flying past it and landing at the Northern Water Tribe Sacred Oasis. Admiral Zhao intends to find the Moon and Ocean spirits, which are the source of the Waterbenders' powers, and kill them first, thus preventing the people from Waterbending altogether. Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) tries to convince Zhao to give up this plan because it would throw the whole world in disarray, but Zhao refuses. Meanwhile, Zuko (Dallas Liu), whom Zhao thought was dead, infiltrates Agna Qel'a to resume his search for the Avatar.

Once the battle begins, Avatar Kuruk appears to Aang to warn him about his knife being near, meaning that something terrible is going to happen to the Moon and Ocean spirits. Katara leads a whole battalion of Waterbending students after Master Pakku agrees to let the women fight, too, while Sokka and Yue are tasked with keeping people away from the Ice Wall. However, when they are protecting them from falling debris, Momo, the flying lemur, gets mortally wounded. To help him, Yue reveals to Sokka the Sacred Oasis, where she can heal Momo and protect the Moon and the Ocean spirits, who are there as carp swimming in the pond.

Admiral Zhao Accomplishes His Goal But Faces Unwanted Consequences

Desperate to protect the Moon and Ocean spirits, Aang gets Katara, and they dash toward the Sacred Oasis but are intercepted by Zuko. Katara decides to hold Zuko, and they start dueling, while Aang meets Sokka and Yue at the Sacred Oasis. A stand-off begins as Aang and Zhao confront each other from opposite sides of the Sacred Oasis pond, with Zhao holding the captured carp of the Moon Spirit in a bag. As they taunt each other, Iroh attacks Zhao, who drops the Moon Spirit. Aang tries to fetch it using his Airbending but fails as Zhao manages to stand up and stab the spirit.

The sky suddenly turns red as the moon fades into nothingness, and the Waterbenders suddenly lose their powers. The Fire Nation then breaches the Ice Wall and starts pillaging Agna Qel'a. Angry and desperate, Aang dives into the Sacred Oasis pond and gives himself away to the Ocean Spirit. Together, they become a colossal monster made of water, and Yue explains to Sokka that there isn't an Avatar anymore and that Aang was consumed by the Ocean Spirit, who's now destined to wander the oceans of the world looking for its partner, the Moon Spirit, but never finding it. The water monster then proceeds to violently attack the Fire Nation fleet.

Zhao, Iroh, and the other Fire Nation soldiers flee the Sacred Oasis, and Iroh finds Zuko just outside Avatar Kuruk's shrine. Zuko spots Zhao running away and is enraged, immediately engaging him in combat over a bridge. The prince is angry because of how Zhao plotted to kill him and take everything away from him, to which the admiral further taunts him by saying he had help from Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu) herself, and that Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) never wanted to have Zuko back as his heir. Distraught, Zuko releases Zhang, who is about to strike the prince from behind, but is stopped when an attack by Iroh knocks him down the bridge and into the icy water to his death.

The water monster destroys the Fire Nation fleet but doesn't stop its rampage as Katara tries to make Aang listen to no avail. At the Sacred Oasis, Sokka wonders if there is any way to bring the Moon Spirit back to life, and Yue realizes that there is. Since she has part of the Moon Spirit's life energy in herself, the solution is for her to take the spirit's place and become the Moon herself. She enters the pond and disappears in a pool of light, as the Moon reignites in the sky. The water monster turns to look at the Moon, realizing its partner is back, and melts away into the ocean. The Ocean Spirit is tamed, and Aang, who was lost, comes back.

Will There Be a Second Season of 'The Last Airbender'?

In the aftermath of the battle, Aang and Katara mourn the many deaths among the Water Tribe, and Sokka is comforted by Chief Arnook (Nathaniel Arcand), Yue's father, who's proud of his daughter and thankful to Sokka for protecting her. Katara is also thanked by Master Pakku, who gives her a bottle containing water from the Sacred Oasis and invites her to stay and teach the young Waterbenders. She refuses because there is a more important student who needs her guidance: Aang. Together, Aang, Katara, and Sokka decide to continue their journey together. Far away, in the Fire Nation, Fire Lord Ozai gets word of their defeat but sees no problem. While the world was worried about the Northern Water Tribe, he sent Azula to conquer Omashu, the second-biggest Earth Kingdom stronghold, leaving only Ba Sing Se free. He also learns from the Great Sage (François Chau) that Sozin's comet is about to return after its 100-year cycle, promising to turn the Fire Nation into an even deadlier enemy.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender season ends around the same part of the overall story as its Nickelodeon counterpart with some plotlines more developed, others not so much. It also leaves many other plotlines open, like Aang learning waterbending and, later, earthbending. There is no confirmation of a second season by Netflix thus far, as the streaming giant often prefers to wait a few weeks for ratings and general audience data before renewing its series. It was like this with One Piece and The Sandman, for example, so the next weeks will be crucial to the future of The Last Airbender.

