As Avatar: The Last Airbender explores the extensive lore of the world, the show must establish the concept of Avatars. The sole being who can bend all four elements is a constant presence in the world, reborn to a new nation after death, and each incarnation shapes history. The series explores this lore by introducing the Avatars before Aang (Gordon Cormier) and exploring their stories while showing off their differences. In the eight episodes, three past Avatars appear: Roku (C.S. Lee), Kyoshi (Yvonne Chapman), and Kuruk (Meegwun Fairbrother). But the series begins with Kyoshi, the Avatar from the Earth Kingdom. Kyoshi is not the most recent Avatar, nor does she share Aang's culture or any other unique connection, but she is the perfect choice to speak with Aang first.

In the animated show, Aang first meets Roku, the Avatar directly preceding him, who knows about the beginning of the conflict and serves as a guide. Roku certainly appears, but meeting Kyoshi first is a wise change. Not only is she a fan favorite, but she is also a powerful Avatar whose worldview is almost completely opposite of Aang's. The conversation shows Kyoshi's strength and decisiveness as she pushes Aang to become a warrior like herself, which doesn't come naturally to the young Avatar. However, she claims she was once like him until her role as the Avatar forced her to become something else. Her blunt ruthlessness scares Aang, but it also drives him to action, which is what the world needs. The timing works well with their trip to Kyoshi Island, but that only serves as a reason to bring her in, while her character proves to be the best person for the job.

How Does Kyoshi Appear in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

All of the past Avatars are long dead, but as the current Avatar, Aang is connected to each of them and can speak with them through their shrines. Aang first takes advantage of this on Kyoshi Island, making Kyoshi the only option at that time. He is looking for answers on what to do, hoping to feel less alone. However, when Aang meets Kyoshi's spirit, she does not say what he wants to hear. She instantly makes an impression with her no-nonsense attitude and severe demeanor. Kyoshi voices Aang's worst thoughts, accusing him of abandoning his duty and insisting that the Avatar must be a "mighty, merciless warrior."

As if that doesn't scare him enough, Kyoshi gives him a vision of the destruction of the Northern Water Tribe, showing him what will happen if he does nothing. Essentially, Kyoshi informs Aang that failure is not an option in the most intimidating way possible. Her message is difficult for Aang to hear, and Kyoshi does nothing to soften it despite Aang's youth. In her attempts to convince Aang of what must be done, she takes control of his body, using the full powers of the Avatar to fight off Zuko (Dallas Liu) and the Fire Nation soldiers. Kyoshi is uniquely suited for this demonstration as she is revered as one of the strongest Avatars, proving the power Aang could one day wield. The Fire Nation could not win against Kyoshi, but Aang is another matter.

What Is Avatar Kyoshi's Story?

Each Avatar shapes the world, just as they are shaped by the world. Kyoshi admits that she was not always the powerful Avatar Aang meets. When researching her, Katara (Kiawentiio) and Aang discuss her past, growing up as an orphan and unaware that she is the Avatar. This story follows the lines of F. C. Yee's Chronicles of the Avatar novel series about Kyoshi's youth. Though her brief appearance does not allow Avatar: The Last Airbender to delve into it, Kyoshi has a rich backstory that shows why she needed to be ruthless. The novels explain that Kyoshi grew up alone on the streets, abandoned by her criminal parents, one of whom is an airbender who left the Air Nomads. Eventually, Kyoshi was taken in as a servant to the rich earthbender, Jianzhu, who was friends with the deceased Avatar Kuruk. In that house, she served Yun, who everyone believed to be the Avatar, despite his inability to bend any element besides earth. When Kyoshi learns she is the Avatar, she is thrust into a world for which she was not prepared.

Kyoshi served as the Avatar in a time of unrest. Avatar Kuruk's focus on the Spirit World left the Four Nations in a precarious position, with conflict in the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation on the brink of civil war, and vengeful spirits leaving the Spirit World. Despite her lack of training, Kyoshi faces the issues head-on, in true earthbender fashion. Though inexperienced and unsure, Kyoshi hid her doubts, cultivating a reputation as a confident and powerful Avatar. The animated series shows her confrontation with Chin the Conqueror, where the Avatar separated the land, creating Kyoshi Island to stop the warlord. Kyoshi is not only a particularly effective Avatar but the longest-reigning one, spending over two hundred years in the position. She later created two elite warrior groups to carry on her legacy, the Kyoshi Warriors and the Dai Li. Kyoshi is no stranger to loss, but despite being alone, like Aang, she was decisive and strong as the Avatar. Her actions resulted in a peaceful world that she passed on to Avatar Roku. Certainly, her methods were effective, but Aang's situation is different.

Kyoshi Is the Opposite of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender's Aang

Kyoshi fervently believes in what she tells Aang, but that doesn't mean it is right for him. Aang and Kyoshi are drastically different people despite sharing the Avatar's spirit. After the death of the airbenders, Aang is struggling to decide on a course of action. He wants to help but is afraid to stand firm. Kyoshi advises harsh actions that Aang is not comfortable with because they are opposites. Like fire and water, earth and air are opposing forces. Kyoshi is from the Earth Kingdom, with the trademark determination and fortitude, while Aang, an Air Nomad, avoids conflict and adapts. These differences are evident in their personalities and how they handle their role as the Avatar.

When Aang meets Roku, he explains that all Avatars are different, but Kyoshi demonstrates this in a way Roku cannot. As the most recent Avatar, Roku is the first past life Aang meets in the animated series, as he explains the beginning of the war Aang must end. Aang contacts Kyoshi much later when he has a better handle on his powers and knows who he is as an Avatar. Putting Aang in contact with Kyoshi first is a significant change, but it is better for the show. Roku struggles with indecision like Aang. Their similarities are important and help Aang find his path, but in Episode 2, Kyoshi's unmovable earthbender attitude reinforces Aang's feelings of loneliness. By giving them an interaction at the beginning, the Netflix show compares Aang to Kyoshi immediately, proving that they are opposites and creating the fear of what Aang will need to become to restore balance.

