In 2005, Nickelodeon began airing a TV series called Avatar: The Last Airbender, which, during its monumental three-season run, transformed the world of animation forever. While technically a “kids” show, its rich fantasy world and complex, mature storytelling proved that it couldn’t be labeled so easily, ushering in an impressive era of other animated shows that similarly embraced this style. Combining intense drama, action, and comedic elements within one grand-scale story, it allowed audiences of all ages to embark on an unforgettable world-saving adventure.

If we fast-forward to 2024, Avatar: The Last Airbender series remains universally acclaimed and as popular as ever, but that’s not all. Thanks to Netflix, a new live-action adaptation of the original series is on the way, allowing audiences to relive this incredible TV journey. The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to be released very soon, so keep reading below to find out when and where you can watch this highly anticipated new series.

When Is 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Streaming on Netflix?

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save a world way, and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita , Gordon Cormier , Kiawentiio Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be streaming exclusively on Netflix, meaning that you won’t find it available on any other streaming service. The series will be available on Thursday, February 22, 2024. All eight episodes will be available to binge-watch at 12:00 am PST.

Can I Watch 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Without a Netflix Account?

If you don’t already have a Netflix account, you’ll have to subscribe to the service before you can watch anything from their library of TV shows and films. They currently offer three different subscription plans, which offer users complete access to their entire catalog. To learn more about each plan, please check out the list below, which provides details about its features and costs:

Plan Features Price Standard with Ads Full catalog with limited ads

Full HD streaming

Two supported devices at once

Downloading on two supported devices $6.99 per month Standard Full catalog with no ads

Full HD streaming

Two supported devices at once

Downloading on two supported devices

Add one extra member who doesn't live in the subscriber's household for an additional fee $15.49 per month (extra members cost $7.99 per month) Premium Full Catalog with no ads

Ultra HD streaming

Spatial audio

Four supported Devices at once

Downloading on six supported devices

Add two extra members who don't live in the subscriber's household for an additional fee $22.99 per month (extra members cost $7.99 per month)

Watch the Trailer for 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

The official trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender was released by Netflix via their YouTube Channel on January 24th, 2024. The trailer ultimately does a great job of appealing to both kinds of potential viewers to the series. For newcomers to the franchise, it lays the groundwork for the main story by introducing the central trio and Zuko and their connections to one another. Visually, we also get early glimpses of people bending different elements to highlight this unique talent. For seasoned fans (myself included!), it’s exciting to recognize many familiar characters, settings, and scenes from the original show being brought to life in live-action. Across the board, it looks like a lot of care has been taken to showcase the original story and maintain its adventurous spirit.

Only time will tell if this new series will win over critics and audiences alike, especially with Netflix’s uneven track record of previous live-action anime adaptations. However, they entered fans’ good books last year, with One Piece unexpectedly becoming a massive hit, so fingers crossed that they can achieve similar results this time around.

How Many Episodes Are in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

Avatar: The Last Airbender will consist of eight episodes, each being roughly 44 to 60 minutes long. This differs from the original series’ episode format, where each season consisted of twenty episodes (or twenty-one for the final season), which ran for roughly 23 minutes each. For this reason, it will be very interesting to see how the live-action series will adjust the story and its pacing to fit within this new format. You can see the new series’ episode schedule below:

Episode Title Written By Runtime 1 "Aang" Albert Kim, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko 61 minutes 2 "Warriors" Joshua Hale Fialkov 48 minutes 3 'Omashu" Christine Boylan 52 minutes 4 "Into the Dark" Keely MacDonald 55 minutes 5 "Spirited Away" Gabriel Llanas 50 minutes 6 "Masks" Emily Kim, Hunter Ries, and Bryan Konietzko 56 minutes 7 "The North" Audrey Wong Kennedy 44 minutes 8 "Legends" Albert Kim 55 minutes

More TV Shows like 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' You Can Watch Right Now

As mentioned before, thanks to the original series, it’s fair to say that many animated “kids” shows no longer feel restricted to appealing just to younger viewers. Sophisticated, multilayered stories and phenomenal worldbuilding are becoming more commonplace, especially in the fantasy and sci-fi genres, allowing creators to share their visions with a much broader audience. So, whether you’re still in elementary school or working nine to five full-time, here are some shows worth checking out!

The Legend of Korra (2012-2014)

Set 70 years after Avatar: The Last Airbender, this sequel series follows Aang’s successor, Korra. In it, she travels to Republic City, a multicultural hotspot where people from all nations have come together to embrace new cultural and technological advancements in their world. Having mastered the other elements, Korra must learn airbending to complete her Avatar training. However, this is no easy task when a mysterious political group begins setting the stage for an anti-bender uprising, causing major conflicts on the streets of Republic City.

The Dragon Prince (2018 -)

The Dragon Prince revolves around human step-brothers Callum and Ezran as they forge an uneasy partnership with a Moonshadow elf assassin named Rayla. Despite humans and elves being at war for centuries, the three find themselves on a quest that they hope can bring peace to both their kingdoms. They must travel across the magical world of Xadia to protect a dragon egg and return it to its mother, the Dragon Queen.

Teen Titans (2003-2006)

Based on the popular DC Comics characters, Teen Titans focuses on its titular team of adolescent heroes as they learn the ropes and responsibilities of superhero work. The team consists of Robin, the team’s strict but courageous leader; Starfire, a kind-hearted alien princess who knows little about Earth’s customs; Raven, a half-human/half-demon with dark magical abilities; Cyborg, an athletic tech-genius that became part machine; and lastly, Beast Boy, a friendly prankster that shapeshifts into different animals.

