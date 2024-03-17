After having one of the biggest Netflix premieres of the decade, Avatar: The Last Airbender was quickly renewed for a second season. If you’re unfamiliar with it, Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action reimagining of the iconic animated series by the same name. The fantasy series takes us to a world ravaged by war, with its only help being a 12-year-old boy named Aang. The adventures of Aang, Katara, and Sokka continue as they attempt to free the world from the Fire Nation’s reign.

Season 2 will adapt the densest part of the story, as Team Avatar travels from the North Pole to the secluded city of Ba Sing Se to search for an Earthbending master. Here’s everything we know about Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2.

What Will 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 Be About?

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will loosely adapt Book 2: Earth. In this story, Aang must find an earthbending master if he hopes to master the four elements before the Fire Nation uses Sozin’s Comet to complete its quest for world domination. Along the way, Aang meets a new ally, Toph Beifong, a powerful bender who can help him complete his training.

While Aang learns earthbending, Prince Zuko is still in exile. He and his Uncle Iroh, are on the run while Princess Azula assumes the mission to capture the Avatar and locate her brother. All the while, the crew heads to the massive Earth Kingdom City, Ba Sing Se, where things are not always as they seem.

Like the show’s first season, Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 will have to make some significant changes to the source material if it hopes to fit everything in its limited episode count. As of now, we don’t know how the series will play out, but we can expect them to continue forging their own path.

Who Will Star in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2?

Our main cast is all set to return in Season 2. Leading the way is Gordon Cormier (The Stand), returning as Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio (Anne with An E) as Katara, and Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why) as Sokka.

The Fire Nation remains a significant player in the series as Dallas Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) rounds out the main cast as the disgraced Prince Zuko, along with Paul Sun-Hyung (The Mandalorian), returning as the ever-wise General Iroh. Expect Elizabeth Yu (Azula), Momona Tamada (Ty Lee), and Thalia Tran (Mei) to get much more prominent roles in the upcoming season as Azula and her friends move to be the show’s main antagonists.

Other returning cast members of Avatar: The Last Airbender we can expect to see are Maria Zhang (Suki), Yvonne Chapman (Avatar Kyoshi), Meegwun Fairbrother (Avatar Kuruk), Utkarsh Ambudkar (King Bumi), and C.S. Lee (Avatar Roku). The search for the next member of Team Avatar continues as we await the casting announcement of the Blind Bandit, Toph Beifong.

The series has yet to set a release date or production start date. Stay tuned to Collider for more news as it comes.

Who's Behind 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2

Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow) now serves as the series' showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Joining Kim will be executive producers Dan Lin (The LEGO Movie) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker), Roseanne Liang (Creamerie), and Michael Goi (American Horror Story).

Will 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Get a Season 3?

Yes, the series has already been renewed for a third (and presumably final) season. The original series ran for three seasons and tackled the remaining three nations. The third season will follow Book 3: Fire, as Aang fights to save the world as the Fire Nation grows stronger. If the series did want to go past the third book, there are several comic books worth adapting, most notably Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Search.

