Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender.'

Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender introduces a new audience to a world full of bending and spirits. The story follows Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) as he attempts to restore balance to a divided world, but the young airbender's journey has only begun. Though Netflix has not officially renewed the show for a second season, the show leaves enough of the story unfinished to fill one. Fans of the original animated Avatar: The Last Airbender have an idea of what a second season would look like, yet things may be a little different. Though the show follows the same plot points as the animated series, Netflix made changes that set the show on a new path, giving long-time fans and new viewers something to look forward to as the series continues.

The finale ended with a victory for Aang as he saved the Northern Water Tribe from destruction at the hands of Admiral Zhao (Ken Leung), but Aang has a long way to go before he can defeat the Fire Lord and end the war. Avatar: The Last Airbender has no shortage of interesting characters with a story to continue, giving plenty of content for the series to explore in the future. More importantly, with the continuation of the war, the Earth Kingdom and Water Tribes are in as much danger as ever and will need the help of the Avatar.

Aang Still Has Much To Learn as the Avatar

Aang may be young, but his role as the Avatar is vital to the world. However, he has a long way to go before he can fully assume his place. Aang has a long journey ahead of him, especially as he has yet to bend any element besides air. The finale shows this when Aang cannot wield the Avatar State to stop the Fire Nation's attack and explores it further through his conversation with Avatar Kuruk (Meegwun Fairbrother). Aang hopes the former Avatar can take over and use the full Avatar power that he has not yet mastered. Aang finds a solution, using the power of the Ocean Spirit to save the Northern Water Tribe. However, he cannot rely on that. Aang must learn to use his Avatar powers quickly. The series explains the plan, revealing Aang's next step is to learn waterbending. Katara's (Kiawentiio) mastery of waterbending and her decision to leave the Northern Water Tribe will allow her to teach him as they continue their travels. But that is only the beginning, as Aang must also master earthbending and firebending before becoming the fully realized Avatar that the world requires.

Aang may have saved the Northern Water Tribe, but that is only a single civilization in a vast world that Aang is supposed to protect. Throughout the season, Aang struggles with this fact, fighting the Fire Nation on Kyoshi Island and delaying his mission to save a small Earth Kingdom village from an angry spirit. As Aang learns other bending types, he will no doubt find more people who need his protection, which he is always quick to offer. But in order to avoid putting others in danger, Aang will need to keep moving, as the Fire Nation is unlikely to give up its pursuit of the Avatar.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Shows Conflict in the Fire Lord's Family

With Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Zuko (Dallas Liu) narrowly escaping the battle with the Northern Water Tribe, their story has a long way to go. Iroh suggests they look for the remains of their crew, as he knows Zuko will not give up his hunt for the Avatar. Zuko's determination to find the Avatar comes from his fraught relationship with his father, Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), who, ashamed of Zuko's weakness and compassion, assigned him the supposedly impossible task — effectively exiling him. But the problems within the family don't stop there. Iroh, Ozai's brother, actively disagrees with the war, pointing out the lies in the Fire Nation's propaganda and trying to rescue the Moon Spirit from Zhao at the expense of the battle. Iroh has actively tried to persuade Zuko to give up on the mission to hunt the Avatar, to no avail, yet he is still trying, setting the uncle and nephew up for more conflict.

But the most contentious relationship in the royal family has yet to appear on screen together. Zuko's sister, Azula (Elizabeth Yu), spends the first season attempting to prove herself the better heir, just as Zuko believes catching the Avatar will do. Ozai actively pits his children against one another, ensuring the siblings will not make up easily. The live-action series introduced Azula early — she doesn't appear in the animated show until Season 2 — so the series has already expanded this rivalry, promising it will grow even more bitter than the original as it develops further.

The War Is Not Over in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Of course, the major conflict of the series is the Fire Nation's attempt to conquer the other nations, which is escalating. After wiping out the airbenders 100 years before, the war still rages. The finale showed Ozai's plans were more nuanced than expected, as he doesn't count the failure in the North as a terrible loss but as a distraction. The war continues as Azula conquers Omashu, the city Aang intended to return for earthebending lessons. Omashu is one of the last strongholds in the Earth Kingdom and is now under Fire Nation control, showing the war is growing worse.

The expansion of the Fire Nation isn't the only proof that the war is escalating, as Ozai tracks the return of Sozin's Comet. This celestial phenomenon last appeared 100 years before, giving firebenders incredible power and allowing them to destroy the Air Nomads in a single battle. This presents Ozai with an opportunity to devastate one of the remaining nations and gain a further stranglehold on dominance over the world. If the comet arrives, Aang will not only have to contend with the Fire Nation's army but the extra-powerful benders that killed his fellow airbenders. Certainly, there is a lot for Aang to do before peace returns to the world. The live-action series does not have to contend with the same time constraints as the original show with the looming threat of Sozin's Comet, but the threat is still there. Aang and his friends have a monumental task ahead of them, and with their enemies fighting each other as well, the series has much more story to tell.

