Avatar: The Last Airbender has a significant focus on family, whether it be biological or found. While this is a staple of the franchise, Netflix's adaptation does not disappoint. Aang (Gordon Cormier) quickly develops a family-like bond with his new friends, and between the sibling dynamics displayed by Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) and the significant focus on the royal family of the Fire Nation, there are more than enough to fill the series. But by far, the most beloved family relationship is between Zuko (Dallas Liu) and Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee). Like the animated show before, Netflix's live-action adaption highlights the dynamic between the uncle and nephew and even improves on what was already there. Throughout the series, these two display a loving relationship more akin to that of a father and son. They come from a messy family as Zuko struggles with his attempt to redeem himself to Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) despite the abuse he suffered.

Iroh is there for Zuko, loyally helping him in his quest despite Zuko's misplaced rage, and Zuko consistently shows his affection for Iroh, something the original series did not emphasize. With flashbacks to show their relationship before Zuko's banishment and their caring interactions throughout the series, Avatar: The Last Airbender explores this relationship thoroughly. Despite the constant problems in their family, Iroh and Zuko have each other, and the show makes that clear. Focusing on the dynamic between Iroh and Zuko from the beginning allows the live-action series to reach new depths of their relationship, showing their emotional connection.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender's Flashbacks Explore Iroh and Zuko's Relationship

The Fire Nation is a cruel place governed by traditions and personal honor, and for the royal family, that is doubled. Ozai puts his children in completion, and Azula (Elizabeth Yu) embraces it, scheming to destroy Zuko in her efforts to get ahead. Yet Zuko and Iroh are unlike their family, and the series makes a point to show the softer side of their characters through their relationship with each other. Perhaps the best example of their relationship takes place in a flashback. In Episode 4, "Into the Dark," Zuko and Iroh's relationship is brought to the forefront. Iroh reflects on the death of his son, Lu Ten, giving the audience insight into the funeral. As Iroh listens to the empty words from his family, Zuko alone supports Iroh in his grief, giving more than the expected response to Lu Ten's death. Zuko shares a personal story of his cousin before sitting beside Iroh and joining his mourning. This moment proves that Zuko not only cared for Lu Ten but that, before being cut off from the rest of his family, he loved Iroh with no selfish motives (a rarity in their family).

This is the earliest and most emotional interaction between the two. However, it is only one example. Other flashbacks show that, after this act of kindness, Iroh is particularly close to Zuko despite his distance from Ozai. Before Zuko's banishment, Iroh advices Zuko as he attends a meeting of Ozai's war council, ensuring that the young prince is properly outfitted for the affair. Later, Ozai challenges and injures Zuko, giving him his defining scar. Iroh responds by caring for Zuko and trying to keep Ozai away from him, even confronting his brother regarding the impossible punishment. This relationship shows why Iroh chose to join Zuko in his banishment. The origin of Iroh's fierce protectiveness of Zuko is not explored in the original series, but it adds depth to the relationship, explaining how these two developed their bond.

Iroh and Zuko Consistently Choose Each Other in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

The flashbacks are a significant addition to Iroh and Zuko's relationship, but the rest of the series develops them further. Every choice Iroh makes in the series is for Zuko, from leaving his home to travel with his nephew to his constant willingness to defend Zuko's actions. But Zuko's love for Iroh is less obvious, though it certainly comes through. Focused on proving himself to Ozai, Zuko comes off as callused to almost everyone he interacts with, but he treats Iroh differently. The series proves Iroh is a priority for Zuko as he delays pursuing the Avatar, his ticket to redemption, to rescue Iroh in Omashu.

The pair shares a significant moment in the final episode as Zuko attempts to sneak into the Northern Water Tribe's capital. He and Iroh share a touching goodbye. Zuko tells Iroh that Lu Ten would be proud to have Iroh as a father, invoking the name of Iroh's son. This is particularly impactful because of the issues Zuko has with his own father. Iroh responds by wrapping Zuko in his arms. Though the words remain unsaid, Iroh's reaction shows that Lu Ten is not the only person Iroh loves as a son. This brief scene says volumes about their relationship, giving fans what they expect from the duo.

The Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Deepens Zuko and Iroh's Connection

While much of the remake is familiar, the live-action series did more than rehash Zuko and Iroh's relationship. It explored it further. By including flashbacks, the series delves into their history that had not yet been established. This shows Iroh recognizing how different Zuko is from their family, explaining his determination to take Zuko under his wing and help him find a healthy environment. The new series also begins focusing on their dynamic earlier. While, in the animated series, Zuko and Iroh's relationship is present, it receives little focus until later in the series, when a repentant Zuko realizes how poorly he treated Iroh. By giving such attention to their bond early on, the live-action series has the opportunity to explore it further in subsequent seasons, giving the audience new information about the pair.

But the biggest change the series makes is showing Zuko's goodness through his relationship with Iroh. With Zuko's determination to capture the Avatar and restore his honor, the relationship with his uncle often seems one-sided in the animated series. Bitter due to his trauma, Zuko rarely demonstrates how different he is from Ozai, but that is not the case in Netflix's version. By deepening the bond between Iroh and Zuko, the series sets up Zuko's redemption by showing he is not all bad. By doing so, the series creates an emotional and loving dynamic between Zuko and Iroh that surpasses the original series. Zuko and Iroh's relationship not only does justice to the characters from the animated show, but it builds off of their example, providing new moments for the audience to enjoy.

The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

