The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender turned out to be a massive success for Netflix, but changes bigger than the Fire Nation's attack are happening behind-the-scenes in the live-action adaptation. According to Variety, Albert Kim will be stepping down from his role as showrunner of the series, with Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani now leading the project as executive producers. According to the report, Kim will remain as an executive producer for Avatar: The Last Airbender as the show moves forward, and the change happened due to him looking to develop new projects over at Disney. As part of the deal, Kim will work as an executive producer in the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender followed Aang (Gordon Cormier) after he woke up in a time period that wasn't his own. With the help of Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), the Avatar made his way across the world as he prepares to face the might of the Fire Nation and their leader, Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). Based on the successful Nickelodeon series of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows a young boy as he gradually becomes humanity's last hope.

When the adaptation was first announced, there might've been cause for concern regarding how Netflix would bring Aang and his friends from animation into live-action. But after the success of One Piece, it was clear that Avatar: The Last Airbender was in good hands. After the viewership numbers the adaptation saw upon release, Netflix decided to fully commit to Aang's journey, renewing the show for two more seasons. With the remaining episodes of the story confirmed, viewers can rest assured knowing that they'll follow the Avatar until the end of his mission, where he's supposed to take down Lord Ozai once and for all.

The New Leaders of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Before being selected to lead Avatar: The Last Airbender after Albert Kim's departure, both Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani worked on the first season of the series. Boylan was a co-executive producer on the project, while Raisani worked as an executive producer, director, and special effects supervisor. Since the series is staying in the hands of two people who made its debut a success, there's no denying that Netflix is prepared to join Aang, Katara and Sokka on the rest of their journey. Hopefully, Zuko (Dallas Liu) won't be much of a threat once Avatar: The Last Airbender returns to Netflix in the near future.

