The Big Picture Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender outperformed One Piece in US viewing minutes.

The Last Airbender topped Netflix's global English TV list and debuted with more views than One Piece.

The show has been renewed for a second and third season.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender garnered twice as many views in its first four days in the US as the debut of One Piece, according to the stats shared by Nielsen’s Streaming Ratings. The show debuted on Netflix back on February 22, 2024, and hit 2.6 billion viewing minutes in the US within its first four days of availability. The Last Airbender live-action adaptation, therefore, has overtaken the live-action adaptation of the popular manga series, One Piece featuring Iñaki Godoy, which hit 1.3 billion viewing minutes in the US its first four days after hitting the streaming giant on August 31, 2023.

Netflix had earlier revealed that the live-action adaptation topped the streamer's English TV list globally after garnering around 21.2 million views. However, the stats now provided by Nielsen focus on the US viewing minutes, in particular. As we draw up this comparison, it’s important to note here that One Piece, starring Godoy is based on Eiichiro Oda's cult-favorite manga series of the same name while The Last Airbender is based on the American cartoon series, heavily inspired by traditional Japanese anime.

Overall, Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 earned around 21.2 million views globally in its first four days, becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched original title. On the other hand, One Piece pulled in 18.5 global million views in its first four days, which means that The Last Airbender debuted with nearly 15% more global views (as per Netflix's charts). The Last Airbender also managed to hit the Top 10 charts on Netflix in 92 countries. The final comparison between the viewing time of these two shows, however, is yet to be made as One Piece has been out since last summer.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ isn’t the Only Show Doing Well On The Nielsen Charts

Netflix’s remake of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series opened at No. 1 overall on Nielsen’s streaming charts from February 19, 2024, to February 25, 2024. This marks the second-biggest week for any streaming title in 2024 yet. Right behind The Last Airbender, we have the reality dating show Love Is Blind, which more than doubled its total viewing time with 2.41 billion minutes. This number comes after the release of the second batch of the episodes from season six. According to Nielsen, Love is Blind was the most female-skewing title, while The Last Airbender had a 56% male viewership.

But these weren’t the only two shows raking in good views. Third on the list was the Disney+ children’s show Bluey, with 1.08 billion views. HBO’s True Detective wasn’t too far behind either with 889 million minutes of views on Max, excluding the views on HBO’s cable channels.

As far as the continued success of The Last Airbender goes, the show was recently been renewed for a second and third season, similar to the trajectory of the original animated series which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. The final two seasons of the show are set to follow Aang, played by Gordon Cormier, on his journey to master all four elements and restore balance to the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) 6 10 A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita , Gordon Cormier , Kiawentiio Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

