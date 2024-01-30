The Big Picture The upcoming Netflix adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will show events that were previously only alluded to in the original series.

The live-action series aims to depict moments that may have been too intense for a kids' cartoon, including the catastrophic Fire Nation attack.

The show will maintain the serious tone of the original series, referencing fan-favorite episodes to ensure it is in line with what fans expect.

One of the basic rules of audiovisual storytelling is “show, don’t tell.” This means that, since a movie is not a book, it is more interesting to show events rather than having someone narrate them to the public. Avatar: The Last Airbender showrunner Albert Kim decided to take that rule to the letter with the upcoming Netflix adaptation. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kim revealed that the live-action series will kick off earlier in the timeline in order to show moments that were previously only alluded to in the original Nickelodeon animated series.

During the interview, Kim mentioned that, since the new Avatar: The Last Airbender is aimed at wider audiences, they have room to depict moments that might have been too intense for a kids’ cartoon. The writing team decided that, since the Fire Nation attack is the catastrophic event that puts the whole Avatar story into motion, it would be good to see it – and better understand the trauma it caused to most characters. He stated, “I felt it was important that we see the event that creates the story of 'Avatar.' The famous line is, ‘Everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked.’ I wanted to see that.”

Kim also acknowledged that the original Avatar was able to get pretty serious at times, and cited fan-favorite episodes “The Puppetmaster” and the series finale “Sozin’s Comet” as the kind of reference they used in order to find the correct tone for the live-action series. He stated that “for fans of the second and third season, I think it's all in line with what they saw there.”

The Live-Action 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Will Cater to Old and New Fans

Close

This is, of course, great news for fans, because it’s been almost twenty years since Avatar: The Last Airbender first premiered. So, the fully grown portion of the fanbase will have the chance of watching something that's been done with them in mind. Of course, this doesn’t mean that Avatar: The Last Airbender won’t be a good entry point to the franchise; Netflix has proven with One Piece that they are capable of adapting an IP with a huge fanbase that caters to both long-time fans and newcomers. So, chances are they’ll try to do the same with Avatar.

Netflix premieres Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender on February 22.