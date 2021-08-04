In only one day, the campaign already got more than one million dollars.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender universe is expanding towards tabletop after a Kickstarter campaign funded a licensed RPG book in only 16 minutes. Besides getting fully funded at an impressive speed, the project already gathered more than one million dollars on the first day of its one-month-long crowdfunding campaign.

Titled Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game, the Kickstarter project is a licensed tabletop RPG set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra. Developed by Magpie Games, the RPG project will allow players to fulfill their dream of exploring the Four Nations and bringing balance to the world, be they a bender or not. In addition, Avatar Legends will also give players the resources for making adventures set in different eras of the Avatar universe, such as Kyoshi’s Era or the middle of the Hundred Year War Era. The RPG universe will also feature some famous character as mentors to the player — and, yes, that includes Uncle Iroh.

As with any Kickstarter campaign, the project needed to reach minimum funding to see the light of day. Fortunately, Avatar Legends got the 50 thousand dollars required for the first print in mere 16 minutes, an impressive result by all metrics. However, fans of the animated universe keep contributing to the campaign, which already hauled more than 1.4 million dollars in a single day. Since the campaign will last for a whole month before reaching its end, Avatar Legends has plenty of time to finish with even more impressive numbers.

So far, there are still optional add-ons that Magpie Games will only produce if more funding is gathered. However, since the developer needs only 1.62 million dollars to unlock all stretch goals, it shouldn’t take more than two days for Avatar Legends to become the definitive RPG experience for fans of the universe.

Each $20 pledge ensures fans access to all books unlocked in the campaign in PDF format. Higher tiers also add printed books, unique dice sets, and dozens of other physical goodies. To get all possible physical rewards, fans need to pledge a total of $200 plus a shipping fee that varies according to where in the world you want your rewards to be delivered.

Avatar Legends will be available for players in January 2022. You can check the RPG campaign by clicking on this link.

