On August 3rd, Magpie Games launched The Avatar Legends RPG Kickstarter to seek funding for this tabletop game and fan's excitement and eagerness to see this project come to life was palpable. In less than an hour, the game had surpassed its $50,000 goal. Only a few days later, the Kickstarter is at nearly $3,000,000. Today, on the Avatar: The Last Airbender YouTube channel, we were bestowed with an official trailer for Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game.

It is fair to say that this trailer vamps up the excitement surrounding this new Avatar RPG. This ambitious project lets players choose their own era, and who they would like to be within the Era of their choosing. As the trailer mentions, “the pursuit of balance is not for the Avatar alone." Players are able to be a bender, mastering one of the four elements, but they are also able to choose not to delve into any of these arts. Instead, they can choose to be a martial artist, a merchant, or technological craftsman, using their own unique gifts to navigate this universe and rising to meet their destiny while striving to keep the balance.

The Magpie Games design, production, and support staff have spent the past year working on this game, creating a system that will bring the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra to life. This will be a game for all ages, which is very reminiscent in its mechanics, like conditions and fatigue, as well as the inclusion of a Game Master and players, of iconic tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons.

The Avatar Legends Kickstarter will close on September 2, so you’re still in time to support the game and win a special reward like the Core Book, a Dice Pack, the Four Nations Map, Combat Action Deck, a Dice Bag, among others. The game is expected to be released sometime in February 2022. Check out the trailer for the role-playing game below.

