Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender was released on February 22, 2024, and the live-action series proved to be a relatively successful outing. The series remained faithful to the original series, while making some changes to suit its own creative needs. One of the show's biggest deviations from the original series was the Netflix show's decision to largely disregard the Sozin's comet storyline. Attention has turned towards the production of Season 2, as the show has already been renewed for a second and third season. When Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his allies return for Season 2, the story will bring audiences closer to the Earth Kingdom and its many fascinating tales and one character will be different than they were in the original series.

In June 2024, it was announced that Netflix were searching for a live-action actor for a fan-favorite character in Toph. In the original series, Toph Beifong would go on to become Aang's Earthbending master and, ultimately, the streamer settled on Miya Cech to play The Blind Bandi. Looking ahead to her new role, Cech has revealed that there are some major changes that are coming to the character in the live-action. Speaking in an interview with Pacific Rim Video Press, Cech reveals that while she will still be "spunky," she will not be exactly the same as her 12-year-old counterpart in the original series. On these changes, Cech says:

“She’s a little bit older so she’s not a little kid anymore. She is still that same spitfire, spunky character who gets to call a certain character ‘Twinkle Toes’. I think there are going to be a lot of things that the fans are going to remember from the animated series and a lot of things that are brand new.”

The first season of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender was brilliant for many reasons, one of which was the show's decision to cast authentic and accurate actors for the show's iconic roles. Besides Cormier as Aang, the callsheet for Season 1 also included Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula. Others who star in the first season also include Paul Sun-Hyung, Amber Midthunder, Maria Zhang, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sebastian Amoruso, and Danny Pudi, among others.

The Earth Kingdom's Story Continues

Image via Netflix

Season 2 of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender does not have a release date announced yet. Joining Cech as part of a variety of new characters for the season two roster include Kelemete Misipeka as the Boulder and Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong. When the show returns, Avatar Aang and his allies will have to battle the tides, with Princess Azula already capturing the Earth Kingdom of Omashu and turning her sights to the capital city of Ba Sing Se. Albert Kim, who served as showrunner for season one, will be stepping aside with new showrunners Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani taking the reins.

All episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream now on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 6 10 Avatar: The Last Airbender A young boy known as the Avatar must master the four elemental powers to save the world and fight against an enemy bent on stopping him. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Cast Gordon Cormier , Dallas Liu , Kiawentiio , Ian Ousley , Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEmlE9Ianuo Creator(s) Albert Kim Story By Michael Dante DiMartino, Bryan Konietzko Writers Albert Kim , michael dante dimartino , bryan konietzko Franchise(s) Avatar: The Last Airbender Directors Michael Goi , Roseanne Liang , Jabbar Raisani , Jet Wilkinson Where To Watch Netflix Expand

