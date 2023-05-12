"Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked." With these words, viewers were first introduced to the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, all the way back in 2005. At the time, there was no telling that this Nickelodeon kids' show would soon become one of the greatest fantasy series ever made. And yet, here we are, nearly 20 years, three seasons, one spin-off, and a bunch of comics later, still reliving the adventures of Avatar Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) and his friends. More importantly, we are still pondering on the series' themes. Created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, Avatar: The Last Airbender is a show that deals with topics such as war, colonialism, and resistance. It does so from a child's perspective, but never in a way that sounds silly or condescending. Add to that a cast of enthralling characters and some seriously great animation, and you have a series that will live forever in the hearts and minds of viewers all over the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender tells the story of Aang, a young boy that discovers that he can master all four elements. In a universe populated by firebenders, waterbenders, airbenders, and earthbenders, this untapped power makes him the Avatar: the person responsible for keeping the balance between nations. But, just as the Fire Nation is preparing to engulf the world in a war, the Avatar disappears. A century later, he reemerges, frozen in an iceberg. With the help of his newfound friends, he must learn to control his powers and put an end to Fire Lord Ozai's (Mark Hamill) reign of terror. This story of epic proportions culminated in a four-part finale titled "Sozin's Comet", released in 2008. Throughout four episodes, we see Aang become the person that he needs to be to defeat Ozai and witness the ultimate redemption of one of the show's original villains, Prince Zuko (Dante Basco). It's a near-perfect finale that reminds us that fighting oppression isn't something that you can do by yourself and that wraps up all of the series' main plots. Well, almost all of them.

How Does Aang Finally Defeat the Fire Lord in 'Avatar: The Last Airbed'?

The first part of "Sozin's Comet", titled "The Phoenix King", kicks off with Aang informing Zuko that he has decided to wait until after the passage of the titular comet to fight Fire Lord Ozai. The astronomical event that led to the beginning of the war all those decades ago will infuse all firebenders, Ozai included, with the power of a thousand suns. Considering that Aang hasn't yet mastered fire or earthbending, waiting for it to go away sure seems like a smart move. However, Zuko has some disturbing news: during his brief period back at Ozai's side, he has learned that his father plans on using the comet's strength to burn down the entire Earth Kingdom, putting an end to all opposition to his rule. Having dubbed himself the Phoenix King, he intends on reducing the entire world to ashes with the help of a fleet of flying ships. Thus, if the Avatar does decide to wait until Sozin's comet goes away to put an end to the war, it might just be too late.

Aang has yet another problem in his hands: due to his Air Nomad training, he finds himself unable to kill Ozai even in effigy. After all, the monks always told him that all life sacred, and isn't Ozai a human being like any other? But, on the other hand, if Aang doesn't take down Ozai for good, who knows what will become of the world? In the middle of a crisis of conscience, Aang is attracted to a tree-covered islet, in which he contacts the spirits of past Avatars. Much to his chagrin, all of them tell him that he must kill Ozai.

Things take a turn, however, when Aang realizes that the islet on which he had been meditating isn't an islet at all, but the back of a giant lion turtle, the last survivor of an ancient, spiritual species that used to serve as guardians to humankind. With a touch to Aang's head and chest, the creature bestows upon him the power of energy-bending, warning the young Avatar to keep his heart pure against hate and his spirit strong against corruption.

It's a cryptic warning, at first, but its meaning becomes clear in "Sozin's Comet, Part 4: Avatar Aang". During his fight with Ozai, Aang enters the Avatar state and gains full control over all elements. However, he loses control of his mind. With rings of air, water, fire, and earth surrounding him, Aang overpowers Ozai and comes inches close to killing the self-proclaimed Phoenix King. But just as he is about to deliver the final blow, his heart screams louder, and he comes back to his senses. With the powers bestowed upon him by the lion turtle, he takes away Ozai's firebending. It's a beautiful, impactful scene in which Aang is almost taken over by Ozai's hateful spirit, but the Avatar manages to remain strong. Ozai is left powerless and humiliated while his army is defeated on land and on air.

How Do Zuko and Katara Defeat Azula?

That's because Avatar: The Last Airbender is a show that understands that putting an end to an evil empire isn't all about defeating its leader. Thus, while Aang is busy fighting Ozai, his allies are taking down the rest of the Fire Nation's forces. On air, Sokka (Jack De Sena), Toph (Michaela Jill Murphy), and Suki (Jennie Kwan) destroy Ozai's flying ships. Meanwhile, Iroh (Greg Baldwin) and his Order of the White Lotus liberate Ba Sing Se, disposing of the Fire Lord's tanks. And, back at the Fire Nation, Zuko and Katara (Mae Whitman) face off against Ozai's right-hand girl.

After crowning himself the Phoenix King, Ozai proclaims his daughter, Azula (Grey Griffin), the new Fire Lord, leaving the Fire Nation in her care as he sets off to conquer the world. However, this amount of power completely breaks Azula's psyche. Having been abandoned by her friends Mai (Cricket Leigh) and Ty Lee (Olivia Hack), she immediately becomes suspicious of everyone around her. In order to avoid another betrayal, she banishes most of her servants and guards. When Zuko appears on the palace to take her position, it is just too much for her to handle.

Clearly unstable, Azula challenges Zuko to an Agni Kai - a duel to the death very much like the one in which Ozai burnt part of his son's face. Zuko accepts the challenge, thinking that a one on one fight is the best way to keep Katara from harm. Alas, Azula isn't one to fight with honor, so, as soon as she gets a chance, she attacks Katara with lightning-bending. Zuko, who was ready to receive his sister's blow, is knocked nearly unconscious when he's forced to jump in front of Katara to protect her. Thankfully, Katara is more than able to fend for herself: upon finding a canal under the palace, she uses waterbending to trap Azula in a water bubble and ties up her hands, taking away her ability to firebend.

With Ozai and Azula now out of the way, Zuko is crowned the new Fire Lord and the world enters a new era. It is a time for reconstruction and for making amends. Mai, who had been arrested for betraying Azula, is released from prison, and she and Zuko get back together. Likewise, Ty Lee also comes out and joins the Kyoshi Warriors. Uncle Iroh reopens his tea shop on the Earth Kingdom, and Katara and Aang share a kiss on its balcony. The end. Or is it?

What Happens to Zuko's Mother in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'?

Well, not exactly. There are still some things left for Team Avatar to do. Zuko, in particular, has a very important quest ahead of him. Before joining his friends at his uncle's tea shop in Ba Sing Se, the young Fire Lord pays a visit to his disgraced father in prison. He has but one question in his mind: "Where is my mother?". Zuko's relationship with his mother, Ursa (Jen Cohn), has been explored many times throughout the series, particularly in the Season 2 episode "Zuko Alone", but the show never told viewers what exactly happened to her. All that is known it that, unlike Ozai and Azula, she was very close to her son and that she was banished from the Fire Nation for mysterious reasons. There are many questions surrounding her, and they all remain up in the air by the end of "Sozin's Comet", since we never hear Ozai's answer to his son.

However, Ursa's fate and the reason behind her banishment are further explored in the 2013 comic book series The Search. Written by Gene Luen Yang, The Search has Zuko and Azula teaming up to find their lost mother. The series reveals that Ursa is a direct descendant of Avatar Roku and that she was forced to marry Ozai due to a prophecy that said that a great leader would come from Roku's lineage. Years later, when Iroh's son was killed in the war, Ozai tried to convince his father, Fire Lord Azulon, to make him the heir to the throne in lieu of his brother, who was devastated by grief. Horrified at the request, Azulon ordered Ozai to kill Zuko so that he would feel what it's like to lose a child. In order to protect her son, Ursa joined forces with Ozai to kill Azulon, which led to her banishment.

In Avatar: The Last Airbender, however, Ursa's story remains a mystery. It's a pity, considering how much it contributes to the personality of one of the show's most beloved characters. Without Ursa, Zuko would probably never get his redemption arc. Alongside Iroh, his mother is the only person that ever showed him love, and that, thus, showed him that he didn't have to follow Ozai's footsteps. Finishing such a perfect series without giving a proper conclusion to such an important character is definitely a faux pas.