Avatar: The Last Airbender features plenty of romantic couples throughout its three books, from the obvious endgame of Aang played by Zach Tyler Eisen (The Ant Bully) and Katara played by Mae Whitman (Parenthood) to the issue-riddled (but ultimately sweet) coupling of Zuko and Mai. Some relationships are healthy and wholesome, while others are as toxic as they come, and all have their ups and downs. However, no romance is more wholesome than that of Sokka played by Jack De Sena (The Dragon Prince) and Suki played by Jennie Kwan (Avatar: The Last Airbender).

The two start out with a rocky relationship, as part of Sokka’s earlier character development involves a challenge to his sexist mindset. Meeting Suki, the leader of the Warriors of Kyoshi, proves to him that women can be warriors. Suki doesn’t mind putting Sokka in his place, but then he surprises her: instead of doubling down on his stubborn views, Sokka’s adaptability and natural curiosity allow him to grow out of his flawed mindset and learn from his mistakes. He humbly asks Suki to teach him her style of fighting, and Suki, after some initial skepticism, agrees.

Sokka proves that he is genuinely respectful of Suki’s culture by wearing the ceremonial garb and makeup of the Kyoshi Warriors as a condition of his training. Though he initially says that this makes him feel “girly,” Suki is quick to teach him what each aspect of the outfit symbolizes and that wearing it is a high honor. This means that Suki is willing to let Sokka wear such honorable symbols after his humble apology. As forgiving and open-minded as she is, Suki is just the sort of person who can see through Sokka’s jokes and sarcasm, and the fact that she has fun training Sokka shows that she is fun-loving enough to enjoy his antics as well. Right off the bat, they make a good match.

As Sokka and Suki train together, Suki is again surprised by Sokka’s quick learning, as he gains the upper hand against her far faster than she expects. In addition, his determination to help the Avatar bring peace back to the world, and his resolve to fight against the Fire Nation, inspire Suki to pick a side in the Hundred Year War and contribute more to the world, past the bounds of her island. The two of them learn important lessons from each other, as Suki leaves him with a kiss and a piece of useful advice that shatters the last bits of Sokka’s rigid thinking involving women: “I am a warrior. But I’m a girl too.” Being a warrior doesn’t mean that she can’t be anything else, and that goes for him too.

Though the two of them are separated throughout the rest of Book One and the first half of Book Two, it’s clear that they think of each other often. When Sokka and Katara return to Kyoshi Island in the hopes of proving Aang’s innocence of an ancient crime, Sokka is excited to see Suki again only to realize that she’s already left to fight in the war, as a result of his inspiration. Both leave a great impact on the other.

When they do see each other again, they greet each other with teasing and smiles, a wholesome and exciting moment for both of them. But their relationship isn’t all smiles and rainbows. In the time since they last saw each other, Sokka fell in love with a Northern Water Tribe princess, Yue played by Johanna Braddy (Quantico), and lost her soon after. While Sokka doesn’t talk much about his grief, it’s clear that he still blames himself for being unable to protect her, especially when he becomes overly protective of Suki even though she is arguably a stronger warrior than he is at this point.

Instead of letting this division ruin their chances at a relationship, Suki respects that Sokka might have moved on during the time he was away and Sokka communicates that he does want to be with her: he just needs a little time to work through his grief. Both are mature and respectful enough to work through their struggles together. Even though Sokka isn’t able to kiss Suki at night under the moon (where Yue’s memory haunts him), he does kiss her when the sun rises. Like any worthwhile relationship, building a connection takes patience and understanding, both of which Sokka and Suki are willing to contribute. Their romance isn't a whirlwind; it's a slow burn, something that isn't as prevalent in children's media.

Unfortunately, the couple is separated again when their journeys take them in different directions. When Suki discovers the Gaang’s lost sky bison, she immediately recognizes Appa and commits to returning him to the group, only to be captured by the Fire Nation. Hearing that Suki has been captured sends Sokka into a rage during a crucial moment in battle, leading in part to the Gaang’s defeat on the Day of the Black Sun. Though apart, the two still think about each other often and remain important figures in each other’s lives.

Thankfully, their next reunion would keep them together for the rest of the series. They work together to escape a Fire Nation prison, and from here on out, they are able to enjoy each other’s company as best as they can in the middle of a world-devastating war: going to plays, hanging out at the beach, and destroying the evil Fire Lord’s entire legion of airships. Just your average, everyday couple activities. It’s clear through their downtime and their time fighting together that they completely trust each other and are willing – and excited – to put in the work as a couple.

In addition to having the strength to work through their hardships and still emerge as a strong couple, Sokka and Suki also have their fluffy, funny couples moments. During the intermission of a Fire Nation propaganda play, Suki helps Sokka sneak backstage just so he can give the actor who plays him some better jokes. At the beach, Suki expresses her appreciation for Sokka’s painstakingly made sand version of her, which looks more like a “blubbering blobfish” than a person. They may be skilled and fearsome warriors together in battle, but they also know how to have fun with each other.

Sokka and Suki constantly challenge each other to become better people, inspire each other, and are always excited to see each other, proving that they are without a doubt the most wholesome romantic couple in ATLA. In addition to having amazing chemistry, they are also strong individuals as well as a strong couple. In the story of Avatar: The Last Airbender, no other romance compares.

