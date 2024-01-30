The Big Picture The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender has removed the element of Sokka's sexism from the original 2005 series.

The character Sokka will still have his comedic elements in the live-action adaptation.

Adapting a beloved story comes with the challenge of making difficult decisions to improve upon the original, showrunner states.

It’s pretty much a given that adapting something that already has a huge fanbase is tricky. In the case of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, fans already have sky-high expectations for whatever’s in store. We already know that the Netflix series won’t start the same way as the animated version, and now cast members Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why) and Kiawentiio (Anne With an E) revealed that one distinct element from fan-favorite character Sokka’s arc won’t be there when we press play.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kiawentiio suggested that the new series got rid of an outdated storyline – or at least reworked it. She stated that she feels they “took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was.” She added that, watching the original series, she felt “like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy.”

From episode one, Sokka displays misogynistic behavior and makes sexist comments directed mostly at his sister Katara (played by Kiawentiio in the live-action version). Even though the character eventually learns the error of his ways, we can’t ignore the fact that Avatar: The Last Airbender first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005 – a time when discussions about how female characters are portrayed and addressed barely happened. From the sound of it, Netflix decided that Sokka doesn’t need this arc to be respectful of women – maybe he’ll be that way from the start.

Despite Changes, Sokka Is Essentially The Same

In the same interview, Ousley also spoke about his approach to Sokka and mentioned what else we can expect to see from the character. In the original show, Sokka started out as a bit of a comic relief, and apparently that is being preserved in some form: “I wanted to make sure that Sokka is funny. There's more weight with realism in every way.” Ousley also added that Sokka is “dealing with what it means to not have his father and try to maybe lead when you're not fully capable.”

In a recent interview, also with with Entertainment Weekly, Avatar: The Last Airbender showrunner Albert Kim spoke about the thrilling but daunting task of adapting a story that is already widely known and making these kinds of decisions. He stated:

“My first reaction after ‘Hell yeah!’ was ‘Holy s---! Do I really want to do this? Is there a way to improve upon the original?’ Whenever you tackle something that's already beloved by millions of fans, you have to ask yourself those questions.”

Netflix premieres Avatar: The Last Airbender on February 22.

