The Big Picture The live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to release on Netflix on February 22, and a new teaser finally gives fans their first official look at Monk Gyatso.

Aang, the chosen one and Avatar, will have to face the formidable threat of the Fire Nation, led by the all-powerful Fire Lord Ozai.

Aang's journey to save the world and fight against the Fire Nation will be filled with action, adventure, and the support of his friends Katara and Sokka.

Coming to Netflix on February 22 is the re-emergence of the Four Elements with the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The adaptation of the wildly popular Nickelodeon series is less than a month away from release, and for those who are familiar with the original animated series – we know everything changes when the Fire Nation launches its assault. However, standing in the way of this warmongering juggernaut is the chosen one, Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) and his friends who seek to guide the world towards a peaceful era. While other promotional materials have showcased various characters ready to do battle, a new teaser for has just unveiled the first official look at the live-action Monk Gyatso (Lim Kay Sui), Aang's father figure and mentor.

Regarded by Aang as the greatest airbender in the world of his time, Gyatso was born in the Southern Air Temple and was one of the key figures responsible for shaping Aang's bending and his clarity of purpose as the Avatar. Aang and Gyatso's relationship existed just before the start of the One-Hundred Year War – and Aang getting frozen in ice. That father-son relationship is perfectly captured in the new teaser. While Aang might not have asked for it, it's time for the Avatar to step into his destiny.

The opening premise for the series will see Aang emerging from his icy sleep to team up with pals Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) against the ever-growing threat of the Fire Nation. Aang's disappearance before Fire Lord Sozin's assault on the Air Temples had only allowed for the nation of fire-wielding warriors to get stronger. Having returned, the young Air nomad will have to master the other elements before taking the fight to leading figures of the Fire Nation.

The Formidable Threat of the Fire Nation in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Close

Aang's battle against the Fire Nation was a complicated fight. The Avatar had to contend with a nation that had built up its war machinery over the past 100 years, and were simply waiting for the arrival of Sozin's Comet to launch the final assault and claim victory. While Sozin's Comet won't take center stage just yet, the Fire Nation has more than enough in its arsenal to help flex their muscles. The head of this flaming dragon is the all-powerful Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), who is intent on conquering every nation and declaring himself the Phoenix King. Next in command is General Zhao (Ken Leung), a skilled bender and the commander of Ozai's forces in the field, his threat is only surpassed by that posed by Ozai's offsprings, Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) and Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu).

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 arrives on Netflix on February 22. In the meantime, check out our full guide here for everything you need to know going into the live-action adaptation and watch the new teaser below:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix