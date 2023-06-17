Water, Earth, Fire, Air. The four elements came alive on stage at Netflix's annual global fan event Tudum with the first teaser for the streamer's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The short clip sees the symbols of the four bending nations light up before unveiling the show's title and confirming Avatar Aang will reawaken on-screen in 2024.

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation has been a long time coming, first entering production back in 2021 after a rocky path through pre-production. The streamer picked up the project back in 2018 with both of The Last Airbender's original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko attached as showrunners and executive producers. Everything changed in 2020 when both departed the series over creative differences preventing them from realizing their vision for live-action bending. Filming finally wrapped last year with a note from the Avatar in the making himself, Gordon Cormier. In order to avoid the pitfalls of M. Night Shyamalan's much-maligned film adaptation, however, it was expected that a lot of time would be needed in post-production to ensure the bending looked right.

Like the Nickelodeon classic, the live-action series will follow the story of Aang, a 12-year-old airbender who awakens after being frozen in ice for one hundred years. He returns to a world at war as the Fire Nation reigns terror on the other nations. Joining the waterbenders Katara and Sokka, he sets forth to come into his own as the Avatar by mastering all four elements and defeating the Fire Lord before he conquers the world. Along the way, he helps to liberate the Earth and Water nation from under Fire Nation rule and makes friends along the way including the blind earthbender Toph and the enemy-turned-ally prince of the Fire Nation Zuko.

Close

RELATED: Why Has 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Endured?

Who Makes Up the Cast of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Netflix pulled together a very fitting cast to play the fan favorite Team Avatar. Cormier will play Aang alongside Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko. The series also grabbed Daniel Dae Kim to play the villainous Fire Lord Ozai, taking over for Mark Hamill in the original animated series. Among those rounding out the cast are Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Maria Zhang as Suki, Paul Sun-Hyung as Uncle Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, George Takei as Koh, and Danny Pudi as the Mechanist among many more. James Sie even returns from the cartoon to be the unfortunate cabbage merchant yet again!

With DiMartino and Konietzko out, Sleepy Hollow's Albert Kim was brought in to take the reins as showrunner. He also executive produces with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Michael Goi with Roseanne Liang on board as co-executive producer. While they steward The Last Airbender into the choppy waters of live-action at Netflix, DiMartino and Konietzko have their own plans for Team Avatar. A new animated feature from Avatar Studios following the GAang was announced for October 10, 2025, and it'll see what Aang and company got up to in the years following the defeat of Ozai.

Season 1 of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender won't hit the streaming service until sometime in 2024, but you can check out the title reveal below and images above.