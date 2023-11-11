The Big Picture The live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series has an official teaser trailer, packed with returning characters and key moments from Book One: Water.

The trailer introduces the threat of the Fire Nation, led by Fire Lord Ozai and his determined son, Prince Zuko.

Aang, along with his friends Sokka and Katara, embark on a journey to save the world with Appa and Momo tagging along.

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. It’s time to return to the four nations, 15 years after the series finale of Avatar: The Last Airbender and 18 years since it first premiered. In the time since the show ended, there was the unfortunate live-action movie by M. Night Shyamalan, a sequel, Legend of Korra, and the creation of a production company dedicated to expanding the show’s universe. Now, the upcoming live-action series has an official teaser trailer you can replay as many times as you want. At a little under two minutes long, it’s packed with the return of iconic characters, new actors in familiar roles, and key moments from Book One: Water. Jump into the saddle of your flying bison and soar into the trailer breakdown for what is the biggest glimpse yet of the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. Release Date February 22, 2024 Cast Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ken Leung, Tamlyn Tomita Genres Action, Adventure, Comedy Seasons 1 Creator Albert Kim

Prince Zuko and the Fire Nation Threaten the World

Everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. The trailer’s first image is of Sozin’s Comet, which comes into orbit every 100 years, and its return could mean the end of all peace and harmony. The comet moves across the sky as an attack is launched. The world is in chaos and the only hope is in the Avatar, a master of all four elements who has disappeared for a century. Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) appears and walks down a line of guards; just from this peak alone, you can tell how he seems uncertain and reluctant, a young teen with misplaced determination to restore his honor after his father has banished him.

Uncle Iroh (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) watches his nephew, the goofy, tea-loving, retired general who accompanies the search to find the Avatar. It’s something that Zuko hopes will finally bring him back into the good graces of his father, a character whom the original series waited much longer to reveal than this trailer. Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim) is the animated series’ overarching villain, who stayed in the shadows (literally) until Book Three. Despite being a monster responsible for so much pain and destruction, he doesn’t appear like one at all. He’s a tyrant, but a regal-looking one. The Fire Lord is taken out of the shadows and put front and center in Netflix's first trailer for the series.

Daniel Dae Kim, who voiced two separate characters in the animated series, brings the Fire Nation fashion and menacing regality as he masterminds world domination in an infernal throne room. Zuko’s sister, Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu), stands in this throne room, no doubt knowing fully well she’s her father’s favorite child. After all, she isn’t the one who was banished or wounded. The trailer doesn’t shy away from showing the horrifying moment that forever changed the relationship between father and son — when Zuko avoids participating in an Agni Kai duel with Ozai, leaving the boy scarred.

Sokka and Katara Discover and Travel With Aang

Close

Away from the searing colors of the Fire Nation, there are the cool blues of the Southern Water Tribe’s tundra, where a boy is discovered in an iceberg. The water-bending Katara (Kiawentiio) and her non-bending brother Sokka (Ian Ousley) find Aang (Gordon Cormier), the last of the airbenders that were exterminated by the Fire Nation. Once freed from the ice, the three form Team Avatar, and they head to the Northern Water Tribe to find a waterbending master for Aang. Before they reach that destination, however, there is a much more painful stop to make. There is a scene of the arrow on Aang's head glowing blue, signaling the supreme force of the Avatar State that he doesn’t yet have control over. If this series follows the original, this happens when Aang returns to the ruined Southern Air Temple where he was raised and a genocide later wiped out his people. As Team Avatar travels to different locations along their journey, they'll encounter both new allies and adversaries.

From the Earth Kingdom to Kyoshi Island, Familiar Locations From the Original Series Appear

Image via Netflix

A glorious shot introduces Omashu as the entrance walls open up to visitors. The city is ruled by Aang’s friend from childhood, the slightly unstable King Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar). The towering city is crowded with buildings and a delivery system of slides that fans know Aang can’t resist the urge to try out. There is no sign of the Cabbage Guy though, but that animated merchant went through many spoiled cabbages, so maybe he deserves a break from dealing with a live-action mess. In another scene, Aang glides in the sky with his airbending staff, toward the rocky, volcanic Crescent Island Fire Temple (visible in the episode "Winter Solstice, Part 2: Avatar Roku"). This place is looked after by the Fire Sages, where Aang hopes to learn more about his past life, Avatar Roku (C. S. Lee), who was unable to stop the imperial war set in motion by Ozai’s grandfather, Sozin (Hiro Kanagawa).

Another location shown in the trailer that Aang and his friends will travel to is Kyoshi Island. This is where Team Avatar forms new allies, the homeland of the titular Avatar of the past and now home to the all-female Kyoshi Warriors, training for combat with war fans. Among the members is Suki (Maria Zhang), seen in battle makeup and getting close to Sokka — the early signs of their eventual romance. But wherever Avatar Aang goes, danger isn’t too far behind. Prince Zuko attacks Kyoshi Island, burning the village until Aang slams down a blast of air to aid in the Kyoshi Warriors’ defense.

The ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Trailer Includes Appa and Momo

The series’ world-building is grand, bursting with different cultures and communities. The animal life is just as colorful and unique; in a quick scene, Aang drops in defeat in the middle of a scorched Earth Kingdom forest, the damage inflicted by the Fire Nation. This location will be where Aang encounters the Black and White spirit in the form of a panda, Hei Bai, a creature that protects the land. But, of course, the real animal celebrities in Avatar are the travel companions Aang views less like pets and more like part of the family unit that Team Avatar creates. Appa is the last sky bison due to the genocide at the Southern Air Temple, and he’s extremely loyal to Aang, as their bond was made when they were still very young. Without Appa flying everyone to the next kingdom, village, or city, Team Avatar would have lost a critical amount of time to get Aang prepared for the arrival of Sozin’s Comet. Swooping in next is the big-eyed, big-eared flying lemur Momo, also the last of its species. Both of these fluffy and lovable critters are integral parts of the diverse fantasy animal life that exists in the world of Avatar.

This live-action adaptation is set to have an eight-episode order, which is much shorter than the original 20 episodes of Book One. But while this version will be condensed, it appears the reported $15 million per episode has been well-used. Is this remake necessary? No, the original series stands on its own. That doesn’t mean it will be thrilling to see how faithful this new version stays before adding whatever changes it may. A whole new generation of fans will get to watch Zuko morally struggle on his path to find the Avatar, the team heroes find their strengths, and (fingers crossed) that Book One finale where Aang and the Ocean Spirit transform into a powerful, waterbending koi fish. Avatar: The Last Airbender will be released on Netflix this February. Because this is only the official teaser, keep an eye out for the next trailer!