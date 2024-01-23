The Big Picture Netflix has released a new trailer for the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, featuring Aang's journey to stop the Fire Nation's dominance.

The upcoming live-action series will have a different tone than the animated series, but will still include familiar characters like Katara and Sokka.

Aang must master the Four Elements to stand against the powerful Fire Lord Ozai and his army, encountering both allies and formidable foes along the way.

Netflix has released a new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender, their live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Before the show premieres next month, audiences get yet another taste of what Aang (Gordon Cormier) will have to face once he's pulled out of the ice that has kept him as a prisoner for a long time, with the Fire Nation trying to expand their dominance over the world. Only the Avatar could be able to stop them once he's mastered the Four Elements, but Aang is still in no shape to challenge Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).

The tone for the upcoming live-action iteration of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be different from what has been seen in the animated series, with Aang's story coming to life through a different medium. But just like the original series established almost twenty years ago, the live-action adaptation will feature Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Oulsey) helping the Avatar at every step of the way. The episodes from Netflix's anticipated show will be directed by Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson, with the war against the Fire Nation building up throughout the first season.

In order to stand up against Fire Lord Ozai and his powerful army, Aang needs to master the Four Elements, but he had only lived in the Air Nation before he was trapped in the ice. Throughout his journey to expand the reach of his powers, he'll run into friendly allies, such as Suki (Maria Zhang) and Princess Yue (Amber Midthunder). But even as he learns to control the remaining elements, powerful forces will conspire against him, including some of the most influential members of the Fire Nation. Fortunately for fans of the animated series, these antagonists are beloved characters from the Nickelodeon blockbuster hit.

The Fire Nation Attacks in 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

While Fire Lord Ozai is desperate to defeat the Avatar before he can get to the Fire Nation, his children will be the ones to confront Aang first. Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) wants nothing more than to prove to his father that he's a worthy warrior, and capturing the Avatar sounds like the best way to do so. In the meantime, Princess Azula (Elizabeth Yu) will stop at nothing to get what she wants, and the young girl can't be underestimated once the war begins. Almost two decades after the animated series premiered on Nickelodeon, Netflix is ready to take flight with its version of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

You can check out the new trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender below, before the series premieres on Netflix on February 22:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Live-Action) Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. Release Date February 22, 2024 Creator Albert Kim Cast Daniel Dae Kim , Paul Sun-Hyung Lee , Ken Leung , Tamlyn Tomita Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1

