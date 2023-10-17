The Big Picture Netflix unveils first look at live-action Fire Nation characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender, including Ozai, Zuko, Iroh, Azula, and Zhao.

Cast captures the essence of the beloved animated characters, with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as wise Iroh, Dallas Liu as complex Zuko, and Ken Leung as commanding Zhao.

Team Avatar, played by Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, and Kiawentiio, will square off against the Fire Nation in the upcoming series, set to release in 2024.

Everything changed in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender when the Fire Nation attacked. In the world of the Nickelodeon series from Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, the nation is responsible for plunging the world into war as Fire Lord Ozai attempts to conquer everything. Now, Netflix has unveiled a set of photos that offer the first look at the iconic figures of the Fire Nation brought to life for the live-action series including not only Ozai but the fan favorites Prince Zuko and his uncle Iroh as well as Princess Azula and Commander Zhao.

Zuko and Iroh are two of the most important characters to get right for the adaptation considering their heavy presence throughout the entirety of the story and the love for both characters. In the early chapters of The Last Airbender, Zuko is one of Aang's greatest threats as he seeks to capture the Avatar to regain his status within the Fire Nation all while accompanied by his beloved uncle. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee portrays the former General Iroh with an air of wisdom much like his animated counterpart, complete with his gray beard, while Dallas Liu captures Zuko's complexity with a look that portrays both strength and reservation. As for Zhao, played by Ken Leung, the image sees him commanding a band of soldiers as he prepares his own ruthless hunt for the Avatar. The final two images focus on Elizabeth Yu's Azula and Daniel Dae Kim's Ozai who both exude regal energy, though Kim looks especially intimidating as the series big bad with flames to his back.

Squaring off with the members of the Fire Nation will be Team Avatar which is brought to life with Gordon Cormier as Aang, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Kiawentiio as Kitara. Between the two opposing factions, the series has thus far landed remarkably close to the looks of the original cartoon's beloved characters. Netflix's The Last Airbender features a hefty cast with more than a few big names taking over some fan-favorite roles including Prey star Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, Danny Pudi as the Mechanist, and George Takei as Koh. One Nickelodeon cast member set to make his return is James Sie who is back for another round as the unfortunate cabbage merchant.

Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Will Expand on the Cartoon

Image via Netflix

Despite some promising images so far, feelings surrounding a live-action Last Airbender are undoubtedly still mixed thanks to M. Night Shyamalan's disastrous attempt at adapting the series. It doesn't help that Konietzko and DiMartino won't be around to fulfill their vision, but the series has Sleepy Hollow's Albert Kim on board as a writer and showrunner to restore the balance. There's reason to feel more positive about this live-action bending adaptation as the team seems to be taking their time ensuring the effects can match the heights of the original. With eight one-hour episodes confirmed, each adventure with the Gaang will have more time to breathe across a greater runtime. That will be sorely needed considering just how many characters from the cartoon are slated to make appearances when Season 1 arrives in 2024

For those more interested in Team Avatar's animated exploits, Konietzko and DiMartino are also hard at work on their own plans for the franchise. Chief among those concerns is the animated film in 2025 which will see Aang and his friends working to restore the world in the aftermath of the war with the Fire Nation. As it plans to cover a relatively unexplored era on-screen, a mostly new cast will step into the roles save for Dante Basco who is expected to reprise his role as now-Fire Lord Zuko. This is just one of three animated movies in the works, meaning there's still so much to come from the world of The Last Airbender.

There's no exact release date for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series yet. In the meantime, check out the new images below for a look inside the Fire Nation.