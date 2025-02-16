Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender is an animated classic with no shortage of conflict, as the show has more than enough heroic characters and bad guys to go around. Despite the Fire Nation's goal of taking over the world, the episode's antagonists range far beyond those who serve that ultimate goal. There's Hama from the Southern Water Tribe, those Earth-Kingdom soldiers in "Zuko Alone," and even beings from the Spirit World. Not every one of Team Avatar's foes is equally interesting, of course. The man from season three who shoots enormous blasts out of his eye doesn't even have dialogue, and he basically has just as much personality. That's a sub-par villain, but most of the others throughout Avatar: The Last Airbender are more engrossing.

You don't have to start off as a villain to be a good one, nor does a villain have to remain one in order to be among the series' best. A great nemesis doesn't necessarily have to be evil in their core, inclined to violence, or even share the worldview of the people they're acting with. Some play on a certain side because that's the situation they were born into (or were compelled into along the way), and Avatar does a great job of showing just how much one's circumstances determine one's path in life. Then there's a character like Iroh, who feels too peaceful to truly be a villain—despite his role in helping Zuko find the Avatar in season one. Whether they appear in only one episode or act as recurring characters, the best antagonists in Avatar: The Last Airbender are ranked by their thematic weight, their level of nuance, how they set about achieving their goals, and the reason for why they're acting against the series' heroes in the first place.