Avatar: The Last Airbender is easily one of Nickelodeon's best shows of all time. It also happens to be one of the weirdest of the best shows out there, with its fantastic world-building allowing for creatures like flying bison with arrows on their heads and enormous lion-turtles. Not to mention the Avatar's ability to visit the Spirit World, a setting so vast and mysterious that it could support its own series.

Of course, another reason for the show's success was how it was able to establish and subvert its own narrative formula. The typical Avatar episode includes a group of people who need saving, a big fight that Aang and company win, an explicit lesson learned, and lots of light humor along the way. There are other expectations, but it's often not so simple as checking off all the boxes. The show has remained popular well past its initial run for a reason, and the series' most unique episodes demonstrate the risks that were taken for both entertainment and artistry's sake.

10 "The Firebending Masters"

Book 3, Chapter 13

There can't be a weird-episode list without an entry where Zuko and Aang team up. Now that Zuko is with the good guys, he loses his bending because he isn't driven by rage anymore. All three of those things are very weird to behold, and the show takes advantage of the intriguing material by forgoing a side plot. The avatar and Fire Nation former-prince go on to visit the Sun Warriors' ancient city for some knowledge of firebending's roots, where they find people and dragons thought to be long dead.

There is no battle in this episode. In fact, firebending is presented as a way of life; it's used for dancing, ceremonies, offerings, and gaining wisdom. We learn that fire should not be viewed as a means of destruction, as it's always been depicted before, but of life. As Aang holds a piece of the original flame in his hands, he describes it as "a little heartbeat." Book Three's "The Firebending Masters" does what all the other episodes don't: it removes the connotations of violence from the most dangerous element.

9 "The Siege of the North, Part 2"

Book 1, Chapter 20

The season 1 finale is one of the best episodes of the series, and partly because it's got so much freaky stuff going on. Aang has entered the Spirit World before, technically, but only for a quick dragon ride and a brief conversation with Roku. This time, though, he has entered a vast, seemingly-infinite spiritual forest, and has to somehow navigate it to find the moon spirit. Along the way, he encounters a talking monkey, the terrifying face-stealer Koh, and the giant panda (Hei-bai) from a previous episode.

Admiral Zhao proceeds to burn the moon spirit: the only time when a spirit dies in the show. Not to mention the only time a spirit is revived by a person, as Princess Yue sacrifices herself and turns into a spirit to replace the moon while Aang single-handedly destroys an entire invasion in the form of a giant watery fish. Also, unusual is the brief period where the animation turns red, then black and white to convey the moon's disappearance. Needless to say, these anomalies are effectively unsettling.

8 "Nightmares and Daydreams"

Book 3, Chapter 9

Season 3 is weirder than the other two, and "Nightmares and Daydreams" is a big reason why. Now that they've reached the rendezvous point of their solstice invasion four days early, our heroes have nothing left to do but wait. Or panic. Wishing he had more time to master the elements, Aang can't even sleep without having a nightmare about forgetting to bring pants to his duel with the Firelord. In the second dream, the Firelord gives him a math exam. Things really go off the rails when Momo and Appa start talking, and the episode eventually just feels like one long hallucination.

Meanwhile, Zuko feels rejected when no one tells him about a war meeting coming up. He pretty much just sulks about it, and later still feels conflicted about his identity after attending the meeting. The only battle takes place in Aang's imagination, which the audience gets so deeply immersed in that it makes up for the unusually-low immediate stakes. It just goes to show how a psychological crisis can destroy you just as easily as a physical battle.

7 "The Headband"

Book 3, Chapter 2

A simple synopsis of "The Headband" is bizarre in itself: Aang enrolls in a Fire Nation school and hosts a dance party for his classmates in a cave. The execution is strange, too: His newly-grown head hair (which is still jarring to look at) covers up most of his arrow, so he dons a headband to block the front and properly camouflage himself. At school, he stashes Momo in his shirt, has Katara and Sokka come in for a parent-teacher conference, and invites his class to his group's secret location. (Appa can't come, though.)

Meanwhile, a betrayed Iroh gives Zuko the silent treatment: the opposite of what Iroh has ever done before. This enrages Zuko, and it's clear that he's still very much conflicted from his decision to side with the Fire Nation. Azula doesn't even threaten him this time; she just gives him advice, a non-manipulative approach we've never seen her use before. Silly in the primary story and tragic in the subplot, this episode certainly has a more extreme tone shift than most.

6 "The Avatar and the Firelord"

Book 3, Chapter 6

'The Avatar and the Firelord' is almost exclusively backstory, with Avatar Roku as the main character. This chapter is so far removed from the main narrative that it's among the most easily re-watchable in the series. It starts in a dream, which is a bit jarring. Roku doesn't even say hello; he just emerges through some flames and tells Aang it's time to learn how the war began. Then the gang travels to the Fire Nation so stealthily that it's shockingly different from how things went down in "Winter Solstice: Part 2." In the meantime, Zuko gets a mysterious note that leads to his own glimpse of the past.

As Zuko enters the dragon-bone catacombs and Aang enters the spirit world, the other characters are shoved almost completely aside for a prolonged (and compelling) history lesson. It turns out that Roku and Firelord Sozin grew up together as best friends, and it's quite strange to witness them (and Monk Gyatso) at such a young age. Stranger still to realize that Sozin wasn't always consumed with hatred, providing some context that significantly deepens the show's already-captivating mythology.

5 "The Beach"

Book 3, Chapter 5

Azula, Ty Lee, Zuko, and Mai go to the beach. But wait, it gets weirder: literally no one recognizes the Fire Nation prince and princess, which seems so unbelievable (especially with Zuko's scar) that it feels like a Twilight Zone/Avatar crossover. That said, the concept of these royals being treated as if they're normal develops all of their characters in interesting ways. For instance: Azula may have total confidence in military strategy, but her flirting game is painful to watch. From a volleyball match to Zuko and Mai having typical relationship-bickering, the stakes are much lower than usual as well.

After making Ty Lee cry, Azula actually apologizes. What? Then the four of them proceed to have a group therapy-session. What? And as this all plays out, Aang and the others deal with a silent assassin who just shoots explosive blasts out of a third eye in his forehead: probably the weirdest villain the gang has dealt with so far. Along with that completely different animation style in the final shot, "The Beach" asserts itself as one of the strangest episodes by far.

4 "Zuko Alone"

Book 2, Chapter 7

One of the most essential episodes is just about Zuko. He's the only recurring character in the present action, and the subplot takes place in his childhood memories. These fascinating sections let us glimpse him, Azula, Mai, and Ty Lee as kids. Not only does the viewer get to watch Zuko's kindhearted mother, but they also see Firelord Ozai before his rise to power. Nearly everything about "Zuko Alone" is unusual, even down to the main antagonists: Earth Kingdom soldiers. The nuance here mirrors Zuko's situation: he is both a refugee and an enemy of this territory.

The unique structure lets us focus intensely on Zuko's emotional state and backstory, helping the audience empathize with him more than ever. The friendship he strikes with the boy also makes him connect with someone, too, even be a role model. But then there's the ending. When Aang and company save a group of people, or themselves (as is customary), there's usually a wholesome and lighthearted aftermath. However, when Zuko tries to be the hero, he is shunned for it—and more conflicted than ever.

3 "Appa's Lost Days"

Book 2, Chapter 16

"Appa's Lost Days" is told from Appa's perspective. That's right: the giant flying bison gets his own episode, and it's absolutely enthralling. Add the fact that he's separated from the main characters, and what remains is a fascinating experiment with strangers and side characters who come and go. Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors eventually fight Azula and her gang, and their ensuing battle is never finished. Who won? The audience doesn't know, as Appa flees before it's over.

There's no subplot, either. The episode simply tells of the events from the end of "The Library" through some time at a circus, a sojourn atop an air temple with a guru, and up to when the flying bison finally makes that mysterious footprint that Momo found in the previous episode. The way "Appa's Lost Days" leaps forward in time on several occasions to catch up to the current action and yet still finds space to expand the overarching story's narrative is unique and brilliant.

2 "The Tales of Ba Sing Se"

Book 2, Chapter 15

"The Tales of Ba Sing Se" has neither a main plot nor a subplot. Instead, we're presented with six short stories about the main characters living in Ba Sing Se. Aang builds a zoo, Katara and Toph dress up (it's not common to see Toph in makeup), Sokka has a haiku-duel, Zuko goes on a date that's sadly never followed up on, Iroh visits his son's grave, and Momo makes a few friends. Most of these vignettes don't even connect with the overarching narrative, so this is technically a filler episode.

Except for that single footprint at the end, which makes for an especially ominous finish to a chapter that had started so much more playfully. The huge tonal shifts between stories, and even within a few of them, add more complexity to the overall episode's structure. Fans consider Iroh's section to have one of the most emotional moments in the series, and they're not wrong. All of this gradually prepares the viewer for an ending that asks an urgent question and refuses to answer it until a later installment.

1 "The Ember Island Players"

Book 3, Chapter 16

"The Ember Island Players" is a level of meta worthy of (and inspired by) Shakespeare's Hamlet. The Ember Island Players are performing a play about our heroes, and Zuko knows right away it's going to be bad. But Sokka insists, "This is the kind of whacky, time-wasting nonsense I've been missing!" Emphasis on "whacky." The script is terrible, the acting is worse, and the depictions of the characters are so comically one-dimensional that it's clear the series' writers are poking fun at their own show.

It's a bold move, but the parody is hilarious. Funnier still are the real characters' reactions. The Fire Nation-playwright's sources include "singing nomads, pirates, prisoners of war, and a surprisingly knowledgeable merchant of cabbage." With that in mind, this relentlessly bizarre episode illustrates that history can be distorted and incomplete depending on who's writing it. (And how the arts often take creative liberties.)

