The King of the Box Office is back. After over a decade of not releasing a new film, James Cameron returns with the sequel to the biggest movie of all time, Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel, which sees Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver returning, looks ambitious and visually stunning, promising a dramatic upgrade from the 2009 original. Practically every James Cameron film was released after his previous film.

As audiences approach their second stop at Pandora, it is also fascinating to look back at Cameron's films. The director has become synonymous with big-budget blockbuster smashes and is famous for featuring ground-breaking visual effects in his films. From revitalizing a classic sci-fi horror film to a romance epic set against a real-life disaster, the Canadian director is a distinct filmmaker. Much like the general audience, movie-loving Redditors are transfixed by his works, so we turn to the site to find out which of his films reign supreme and generate a consensus.

'Piranha II: The Spawning' (1981)

Piranha II: The Spawning, which featured flying piranha attacks, was James Cameron's first feature film as a director. The production of this film was quite troubled. The producers fell out with Cameron, who was fired and was not allowed to go into the post-production suite. If there was one silver lining to this, Cameron reportedly had a fever dream during production, which became the idea for The Terminator.

On Reddit, only a handful seemed to have seen this film. Most users put this film at the bottom of their James Cameron films list despite not having watched this. The film was posted on r/badMovies, with dasuberdog11 saying this is a "pretty entertaining Jaws rip-off." Other users like Keefer1970 are more forgiving, saying that the film is "better than it has any right to be given its absurd premise." Cameron, who once disowned this film, has also been more receptive by acknowledging this film as his first feature and even released his cut.

'True Lies' (1994)

True Lies marked a slight departure from Cameron's usual MO. While this film is still big in action, it also infuses comedy more than his other films. The film follows a secret agent who discovers that his wife is having an affair with the enemy. The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bill Paxton.

The film has its own group of fans who adored the character-driven plot with ingenious comedy and explosive action. Cameron reunited with his Terminator star to the amusement of one Redditor who says that this film was the peak of Schwarzenegger's ability to "choose good projects with good co-stars." While this is still an above-average film in Cameron's near-spotless filmography, user Little_Rudiger claimed that there is "a lot to love, but it is pretty hokey in some places."

'The Abyss' (1989)

It is no secret that Cameron unabashedly adores the wonders of the ocean. The Abyss is his first film to feature this deep fascination. It follows a diving team seeking a lost nuclear submarine, only to discover a creature in the depths of the ocean. The film stars Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Michael Biehn.

The Abyss is a monumental undertaking at the time. Due to the requirements of the film, most of the shoots which involved water tanks were grueling. The production was incredibly difficult, and stars Harris and Mastrantonio refused to talk about the movie after it was released. Nevertheless, the end result is a marvel, especially for its time. RG_1997 stated that "this is the best showcase of James Cameron's love for the ocean." but also acknowledged that the film has "a cheesy ending."

'Avatar' (2009)

Cameron returned to fiction filmmaking after winning his Oscar in 1997 with Avatar. The film transports audiences to the fantastical planet of Pandora, where the Na'Vi resides. It follows a Marine who joined a scientific project to study the indigenous people but was tasked to find their weakness by the army. The film boasts exceptional visual effects that stood the test of time and is even better than recent releases.

Avatar is a one-of-a-kind film that only a massive director like Cameron can make. Without the massive star power, untested technology, and new IP, it is a risky project on paper—something that one Redditor recognizes. "The balls it took to make a movie like [this]," wrote Merry722. Another user, Nowhereman136, praised the creativity that went into the world-building and Cameron's masterful directing. It went on to gross over $2.9 billion to date with four more sequels lined up, so everything went well.

'The Terminator' (1984)

After the Piranha sequel, Cameron returned with his original film, The Terminator. The sci-fi action flick follows Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), who is hunted by The Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a cyborg that travelled back from the future and is tasked to kill her before she gives birth to a future leader. The film was initially met with mixed to positive reviews at the time but has since been reappraised as a cultural and cinematic touchstone that inspired numerous sci-fi films that followed it.

Redditors agree that this film is one of Cameron's best, with YeltsinYerMouth proclaiming that "The Terminator is the second best movie from the eighties" (his first-place pick is RoboCop). Another user stated that the film is responsible "for creating one of cinema's most iconic and recognizable characters," which is why the franchise keeps getting new sequels.

'Titanic' (1997)

Clocking over three hours, Titanic ranks high in the pantheon of James Cameron's biggest and most ambitious projects. The film tells the story of two star-crossed lovers (Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet) aboard the doomed voyage of the titular ship. The film is still one of the three movies to receive 11 Academy Awards, including a Best Director award for Cameron.

Being Cameron's most melodramatic film to date, the film has its detractors who expected more bombastic films from him or just a more exciting film to win the Oscars. Redditor Severian_of_Nessus acknowledged this by commenting that "it didn't deserve the hate it got, and it remains a practical effects masterpiece." This film's production was massive and paid off, especially with its spectacular, extended climactic scene. One user was enamored and said, "the last 20-30 minutes is masterful filmmaking".

'Aliens' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Ridley Scott's Alien was a success in 1979, but it took years before a sequel was finally released. James Cameron came on board after The Terminator and expanded the universe established in the first film. Sigourney Weaver's Ripley returns to aid the Colonial Marine to investigate an incident on a moon colony where she and her crewmates first encountered the creature.

Aliensis complimented for its action sequences, ensemble cast, and delivering thrills equally good as its predecessor. Weaver's Ripley was also widely praised, even garnering a Best Actress nomination at the Oscars. As user AdamFiction mentioned, the film "introduced the movie-viewing public and filmmaking industry to what a 'strong, female protagonist' is." Other users like lovesuprayme would put this alongside The Godfather and 12 Angry Men as one of the best movies ever made.

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

The best Terminator sequel happens to be the first one released. Terminator 2: Judgment Day sees Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and her son John Connor (Edward Furlong) once again hunted by the T-1000 (Robert Patrick), a killer robot from the future, but this time they also have a Terminator robot helping them.

The film was revolutionary for its use of visual effects that blends practical and computer-generated effects, particularly for the T-1000 robot. As a sequel, it is arguably even better than the first by further expanding the characters and the world and featuring spectacular action sequences. Redditors put this film at the top of their lists, and user shaneo632 represents them by saying, "Terminator 2 is easily the best film James Cameron has made".

