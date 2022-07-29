With the highly anticipated release for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water only a few months away, franchise producer Jon Landau has shared a behind-the-scenes image from the film which reveals that the film's scoring session with composer Simon Franglen has officially begun.

The image, shared through a tweet by Landau's Twitter page, shows Franglen working on the film's score while looking at a screen that depicts all the musical players that will contribute to the music of the upcoming sequel. In the tweet, Landau says, "It was great to be with composer Simon Franglen as he started scoring sessions for #AvatarTheWayOfWater."

While the tweet from the film's producer didn't offer a tease of what the score will sound like, it does confirm for fans that the film's scoring is now officially underway. With Franglen working hard on the film's original score, fans of the franchise can rejoice as production for the upcoming epic science fiction film is going along full steam ahead.

Image via Jon Landau

RELATED: New LEGO 'Avatar' Sets Feature Banshees, Floating Mountains and Brickhead Jake Sully

The score for the first Avatar was composed by the late James Horner, who tragically passed away in 2015. Horner had previously collaborated with Cameron on films such as Aliens and Titanic, which won him the Academy Award for Best Original Dramatic Score and was intended to return for the upcoming sequels. Themes from Horner's iconic score for Avatar would be used in Pandora: the World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom, which Franglen co-composed, and will likely make a beloved return in the upcoming sequel.

It was previously announced that Franglen, who collaborated with Horner on the first Avatar as electronic music arranger, would step in as the official composer for the next film in the franchise. Franglen's experience with the franchise can reassure fans they will be provided with the same ethereal sounds that audiences will recognize while also providing some additional new music that expands the world of Pandora. With Avatar: The Way of Water set to debut later this year, it won't be long until fans get to return to the world of Pandora and experience the immersive music that they fell in love with in the original film.

Avatar: The Way of Water splashes exclusively into theaters on December 16. Audiences will be able to return to Pandora when the first Avatar is re-released in theaters on September 23. Check out the official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel below: