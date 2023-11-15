The Big Picture Avatar fans can look forward to a variety of special edition releases, including 3D Blu-ray and 4K limited editions, coming out on December 19.

The special editions will feature bonus content, including behind-the-scenes secrets revealed by franchise producer Jon Landau.

The special edition of Avatar: The Way of Water will include deleted scenes, conversations with the cast, and featurette documentaries showcasing the technical process and visual effects of the film.

Fans of the Avatar franchise can already start saving up for a heck of a Christmas present. Today, 20th Century Studios announced that the James Cameron sci-fi/fantasy epic film series is getting a slate of new releases: The 2009 movie is getting a special edition in 3D Blu-ray, a 4K limited edition, and a 4K Steelbook Special Edition. Additionally, the award-winning sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is also getting a 4K Collector’s Edition, and all of them hit shelves on December 19. All the releases feature new bonus content.

In the Avatar special editions, fans can expect to see a slate of behind-the-scenes secrets revealed by the franchise producer Jon Landau. A vocal enthusiast about Cameron’s worldbuilding, Landau has spoken on occasion about the franchise, and he’s the perfect choice to take viewers on a ride through Pandora and the cinema tricks and techniques that the production team used in order to bring the entire planet to life.

For Avatar: The Way of Water, the special edition is a must-have for fans and collectors. Again, Landau hosts a conversation with franchise stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, and they all talk about the process of acclimating to Pandora again 13 years after the first movie premiered. 12 deleted scenes will expand what we know about the sequel, and we’ll also be able to watch 11 scenes evolving through several production stages, from templates and motion captures through the final product that we saw on the big screen.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' New Bonus Content Will Take a Deep Dive Into Pandora

Another great slate of bonus material from Avatar: The Way of Water will be the featurette documentaries that unveil the technical process and massive undertaking that was to bring the ambitious project to life. Fans will be able to see how the Avatar team developed the new 3D technology they used in the movie, the building of the massive water tank used during filming, several breakdowns of the movie’s visual effects, and a lot more.

The Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water special releases come in a period of mourning for fans: Earlier this year, 20th Century Studios pushed all the remaining sequels of the story for much, much later. Originally slated to premiere in 2024, Avatar 3 was pushed all the way to December 2025, while Avatar 4 won’t come any time sooner than 2029 and the fifth and final installment only rolls out in the next decade, in 2031. The good news is, since the mega-blockbusters tend to push cinema technology forward, the later installments of the saga may look a lot different than we can anticipate when the time comes to watch them.

The Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water special editions will be released on Blu-ray on December 19, and you can purchase them on Digital on December 12.