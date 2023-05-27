On June 7, 2023, Avatar: The Way of Water, the highest-grossing movie of 2022 at the worldwide box office, will drop on Disney+. Nestled alongside the first Avatar and countless other Disney movies, it's one of the most prominent new theatrical 20th Century Studios releases to come to Disney+. (Most of the studio’s other works have been sent to Hulu.) However, that won't be the only streaming home for Jake Sully and Spider. This James Cameron motion picture will also drop on Max the same day it premieres on Disney+.

The prospect of multiple streaming services housing a movie as big as Avatar: The Way of Water may sound ludicrous, but it’s actually become a bit of a common phenomenon in the last 18 months when it comes to 20th Century Studios titles. The Way of Water having two streaming daddies is the result of a strange licensing deal Disney made to navigate the contractual waters 20th Century Studios waded through years earlier. If you thought taking down the Sky People with the aid of a Thanator was difficult, just wait until you hear about how Disney has attempted to wrangle streaming rights for big blockbusters from a rival conglomerate.

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Sets Streaming Release Date on Disney+

The Original Pay TV Deals of 20th Century Studios

Image via 20th Century Studios

Before we leave Kansas and go to Pandora, we need to go back in time a little bit. Specifically, we need to go back to August 2012, when 20th Century Fox re-upped a long-term pay TV deal with HBO. In English, this meant that 20th Century Fox movies would continue to air on HBO for around eight or nine months after they first debuted in theaters. Fox and HBO had been a tight-knit duo for eons now, with the pair collaborating for well over three decades. Because 20th Century Fox made so many movies a year (the studio dropped 14 new titles in 2012 plus a 3D re-release of The Phantom Menace), it was critical that HBO keep the studio happy. Plus, HBO got access to the various Fox Searchlight titles as part of this deal, which meant another 6-7 annual movies to put on its channels. That was a lot of new features that could bring in tons of viewership to HBO as a channel.

HBO was clearly confident about the long-term rewards of working with Fox. Not only did it secure a new deal with the studio three years before its previous pay TV contract expired, but HBO also announced that it and 20th Century Fox would be working together until 2022. For the next decade, these entities would be intertwined. A lot can happen in a decade, such as the shift in how people consume and watch programming at home. In 2012, HBO Go had already existed for two years, but HBO’s primary focus was still on linear programming. Netflix wouldn’t even launch its first major original TV show (House of Cards) for another six months.

Of course, everything would change for HBO within a few short years, including the network coming under the control of AT&T. There were also greater pushes for HBO to not only shift more to streaming but to also rely less on movies from other studios. The network named as the Home Box Office wasn’t going to be abandoning motion pictures anytime soon, but it was clear that original TV shows were going to be a heavier focus from here on out. Another greater seismic change would come in November 2017 when it was announced that Disney would be buying up the big movie and TV assets from 21st Century Fox, including 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight. Suddenly, the pay TV deal HBO had signed with the studio just a few years earlier was looking more and more like a relic from another era.

How Does This Affect 'Avatar: The Way of Water'?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The moment Disney announced it was going to be buying up 20th Century Fox and its sister companies, it was clear the Mouse House would want as much control over this outfit’s productions as possible. This included pay TV rights. Disney was unlikely to let HBO reap the rewards and eyeballs of being the exclusive home for movies it was financing. Considering Disney had just picked up more shares in an adult-skewing streaming service (Hulu), the timing looked right for 20th Century Fox, now renamed 20th Century Studios, to find a new pay TV home.

It was largely presumed initially that Disney would have to wait until the original HBO contract through 2022 had wrapped up before it could put 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures movies on its streaming services. However, in November 2021, it was announced that a landmark deal had been reached to allow WarnerMedia and Disney streaming services to share pay TV rights to certain movies from the two studios. This deal would start out with Ron’s Gone Wrong, which immediately lent some historical significance to an animated movie that’s otherwise been lost to time.

The final film in this contract is none other than Avatar: The Way of Water, which will give the streaming platform Max one heck of a movie to end its 40+ year relationship with 20th Century Studios/Fox. After this blockbuster, all future 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures titles, as far as anyone is aware, will drop on either Hulu or Disney+ depending on their target demo. Presumably, darker films and R-rated titles (like horror feature The Boogeyman) from these companies will go to Hulu while franchise movies and family-friendly projects, like future Avatar or Planet of the Apes, will be heading to Disney+.

Is This the End of an Era?

Image via 20th Century Studios

“Sometimes your whole life boils down to one insane move,” said Jake Sully in the first Avatar. For 20th Century Fox executives decades ago, that “one insane move” came down to putting their faith in HBO as a secure and bountiful home for the company’s movies. Taking a risk on that “insane move” led to decades of profitability and a symbiotic relationship that benefited both HBO and Fox. In the modern Hollywood landscape, where companies and networks work to only better themselves, it’s difficult to remember that such relationships could even exist in the first place, let alone be such a fruitful experience.

Avatar: The Way of Water being split across Disney+ and Max signals not only a massive new title getting added to the Disney+ platform but also the end of an era when it comes to the movies of 20th Century Studios. It’s just another unique attribute of the company that’s been stripped away under its Disney ownership. Grappling with the sheer weight of how powerful conglomerates are adjusting the media landscape for the worse can really make your brain and soul tired. Thank goodness cinematic sequences like Payakan's sweet revenge against dastardly humans in Avatar: The Way of Water exist to help temper the heart and make the world seem a bit more bearable.