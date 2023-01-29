Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make waves at the box office, as it claimed its seventh weekend in a row at the number one spot. The epic science-fiction sequel added $16.3 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total past $620.5 million, which means that it has overtaken Star Wars: The Last Jedi to take the 11th spot on the all-time list. Sometime this week, the film will also overtake The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to enter the top 10 list of all-time domestic highest-grossers.

Globally, the film has now made $2.11 billion and is on track to overtake another Cameron blockbuster, Titanic ($2.2 billion). This will put it in the number three spot on the all-time list globally. Cameron will still be responsible for three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, as he is now, but the order will change. Avengers: Endgame is currently the second-biggest film in history at the worldwide box office, behind the first Avatar ($2.89 billion).

With no major new releases this week, smaller studios contributed towards the overall business, which is hovering around the $71 million mark. This is up over 100% from the same period last year, when the Omicron wave of the Coronavirus was surging.

Leading the pack of newcomers is the Bollywood blockbuster Pathaan, starring the megastar Shah Rukh Khan. The action spy-thriller debuted mid-week and is estimated to have made $5.9 million over the three-day weekend from under 700 theaters, which is good for a fifth-place finish. The film’s running domestic haul stands at $8.5 million, and over $50 million globally. Elsewhere, director Brandon Cronenberg’s controversial new horror film Infinity Pool is estimated to have made $2.97 million from 1,800 theaters in its debut weekend, and Fathom Events’ faith-based Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist grossed $2.9 million in its three-day debut in 1,300 theaters.

Holdover hits claimed the second, third and fourth spots this weekend. Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish registered another minimal drop to add $10.6 million in its sixth weekend, for a running domestic total of $140 million. The animated sequel is on the verge of passing the lifetime domestic haul of the original Puss in Boots ($149 million), although with a little over $310 million globally, it’s still some way away from overtaking the first film’s $555 million worldwide haul. Thanks to positive word-of-mouth, Sony’s A Man Called Otto added over 150 theaters in its fifth weekend. The crowd-pleasing comedy-drama starring Tom Hanks grossed $6.3 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total past $45 million. The fourth spot was claimed by the buzzy horror hit M3GAN, which also made $6.3 million this weekend, taking its domestic total to over $82 million as it enters its fifth week of release. The film is already available on PVOD, and a sequel has been slotted for 2025.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin is expected to take the top spot next week with a projected debut weekend of around $17 million to $20 million. You can watch our interview with Infinity Pool stars Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.