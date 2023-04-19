Audiences will get another chance to travel to Pandora when James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water returns to IMAX screens this weekend to celebrate Earth Day. The sequel to one of the highest-grossing movies of all time entered the list itself when it broke several records at the box office after years of anticipation. The development of the technology necessary for the creation of the underwater sequences and the pandemic resulted in numerous delays for the film, which was at one point hoping to debut on the big screen in 2013. Thankfully, the wait was worth it and the acclaimed filmmaker has another hit in his hands.

In the first sequel to Avatar, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) have formed a family together, living harmoniously with their children in the forests of Pandora. Their happiness would be short-lived, as the humans had been preparing for years to return to the distant world, and this time, they weren't only coming back for resources. The version of Earth where humanity is located within this universe is dying, and the government is already planning to send the population to Pandora. The conflict of the movie begins when the terrain is being measured for a complete colonization process, but the Na'vi wouldn't hear any of it.

The biggest problem for the Sully family would be the introduction of a new avatar with the memories and personality of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang). After the villain met his fate during the first installment, he returned in an unexpected way, ready to take his revenge on Sully and Neytiri for losing his previous life. This new creature will form a new relationship with all of the main characters, given how he really isn't the person that wanted to destroy Pandora over Unobtanium during the 2009 massive blockbuster. The rivalry intensifies as this franchise keeps going.

The Future of Pandora

The Way of Water was just the beginning of the expansion James Cameron has planned for the franchise he has been working on for more than a decade. Three more sequels set in the Avatar universe have been written, and they currently find themselves in different stages of development. The next movie is currently scheduled to be released next year, while audiences will have to wait a little bit longer to figure out what happens next. David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are some of the cast members that will appear in the upcoming sequels, although nothing about their roles has been disclosed yet.

You can check out the official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below, before the film returns to IMAX theaters for a limited time on April 21: