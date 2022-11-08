As anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water continues to build with its release just around the corner, an exclusive image from TotalFilm has revealed a closer look at Pandora's newest threat. The image features a group of Recombinants, Na'vi Avatar soldiers embedded with the memories of deceased soldiers, as they pose menacingly in their rejuvenated forms.

Mirroring iconic imagery from Cameron's past work, such as Aliens, the new look at the group of characters conveys a lot of personality and individuality among the Recombinants, with each one dawning their own tattoos, clothing, and hairstyles. Notably absent from the image is the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch, played by Stephen Lang, who will reprise his role as the character in his new Avatar form. Additionally, Matt Gerald, who played Corporal Lyle Wainfleet, also returns as a Recombinant for the sequel.

In contrast to most of the Avatars being piloted by scientists in the first film, the inclusion of the Recombinants in the upcoming sequel will help raise the stakes alongside the return of the destructive nature of the RDA. While the image doesn't reveal any additional plot details that were not unknown, seeing the Recombinants together conveying so much personality does tease that they could be a massive highlight from the film. With so much mystery around the movie, fans won't have to wait too long for their questions to be answered when the film finally splashes into theaters next month.

Image via Total Film

The first Avatar debuted in theaters in 2009 to instant success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time and the first to surpass $2 billion globally. Critics praised the film for its immersive worldbuilding, groundbreaking visual effects, and innovative use of 3D. Despite the praise and impressive box office performance, criticism has targeted at the film over the years for revisiting traditional story beats from other classic movies.

Whether the upcoming sequel can avoid these common criticisms remain unknown. However, alongside the release of the new image, Cameron stated in the exclusive with TotalFilm that his goal for the movie is to tell a more emotionally compelling story. "I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn’t spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it’s a longer film, because there’s more characters to service. There’s more story to service," the director further added.

While much of Avatar: The Way of Water remains a mystery, the film will explore the oceans of Pandora and further expand on the world-building established in the first film. Whether it can recreate the success of the first film in the franchise remains to be seen. Still, with the sequel only a month away, audiences can finally return to the beautiful world they fell in love with after 13 years of anticipation. Only time will tell if all the waiting will be worth it.

Avatar: The Way of Water splashes into theaters on December 16. Check out the official trailer for the highly anticipated sequel below.