James Cameron's blockbuster sequel Avatar: The Way of Water has continued to bust every block since its release late last year as its theatrical run reaches milestone after milestone. This weekend, the film has broken yet another record as the follow-up to the 2013 box office heavy hitter has secured second place as the highest IMAX-grossing film of all time as it reaches $227 million at the worldwide IMAX box office.

This new milestone puts Avatar: The Way of Water above Star Wars: The Force Awakens, behind only its predecessor Avatar at the IMAX box office. The film's sixth weekend saw the film bring in a total of $8.9 million in total at the IMAX box office, making up 11.7% of the global total for the film. At the domestic box office, the film made $2.9 million this weekend and was 14.7% of the weekend result. This brings the total cumulative earnings at the IMAX domestic box office to a total of $79.4 million since the film's debut on December 16, 2022.

In the rest of the world, Cameron’s epic sequel brought in a strong $6 million from international markets. This brings the film to a total cume at the IMAX international box office of $148 million, making it the 2nd highest international IMAX result ever with a high likelihood that it could pass Avengers: Endgame's $150 million in the coming weeks. The overall international result includes a total of $50.4 million in China, meaning that on the weekend of the Chinese New Year holiday, Avatar: The Way of Water joins Endgame as the second film IMAX title ever to pass the $50 million box office milestone in China.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water Continues to Break Records

As for the rest of the global earnings for Avatar: The Way of Water, the film has officially surpassed the $2 billion mark at the Global Box office, making it the third film to ever surpass this milestone alongside fellow Cameron films Titanic and the original Avatar. This weekend saw the film bring in $19.7 million at the Domestic Box Office to reach a total cume of $597.9 million. Overseas, the film has brought in a total of $1.426 billion at the International Box Office since its release. Right now, Avatar: The Way of Water is the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more weekly box office updates.