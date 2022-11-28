With the long-awaited release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water just around the corner, the film's marketing campaign continues to build momentum as a new poster has been revealed via the official IMAX Twitter page, which features a stunning look at Pandora's underwater world.

With Pandora's oceans playing a prominent role in the upcoming sequel, the poster fully showcases several of the new marine animals that will be present in the upcoming movie. The most notable of these creatures is the large whale-like animal, referred to as a Tulkun in the film, swimming gracefully across the water. The animal is likely to play a significant role in the overall story, with the most recent TV spot featuring the Tulkun fighting alongside the Na'Vi against the threat of humanity.

The poster effectively showcases the visual spectacle of the film that can only be experienced in IMAX, with the logo prominently featured at the center. Alongside some of the new animals for the movie, the poster also features the seabed of Pandora's oceans with a tease of some of the coral reefs that will likely offer audiences an environmental spectacle that could rival the rain forests and floating mountains of the first film. If the marketing material from the film is any indication, the sequel will likely carry over the environmental themes from the first Avatar, this time focusing on the importance of marine conservation.

With the film less than three weeks away, audiences won't have to wait too long to dip their toes back into the franchise. With the first film currently standing as the highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office, it remains to be seen how its follow-up will perform. However, early tracking for the film estimates that it is expected to debut between a strong $150 million to $175 million on its opening weekend. With little competition in the following weeks, the film could leg out to a powerful finish at the box office. Whether the movie can recapture the same financial impact as the first remains a mystery, only time will tell in the upcoming weeks.

With Cameron back at the helm, Sam Worthington returns to the film alongside Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Giovanni Ribisi. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jamie Flatters, and Britain Dalton, among many others.

With tickets now on sale, Avatar: The Way of Water will finally be splashing into theaters on December 16. Check out the brand-new poster below.